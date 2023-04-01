Most Covid-19 patients admitted in Delhi hospitals are elderly people or those with comorbid conditions. According to state health department officials, most patients are above the age of 60 and have been suffering from ailments related to heart, kidney, and diabetes among other illnesses.

“These include patients admitted to hospital after getting infected with Covid and also those who were already admitted due to other health issues and later developed Covid," an official said according to a report by Indian Express.

The report also quoted another officer from Lok Nayak Hospital, the nodal hospital for Covid cases in Delhi, who said that of the 10 patients admitted there, two are elderly while the rest are young patients who were already admitted to the hospital’s gynaecology department.

According to official data from the Delhi government, three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days, and in all three of them, co-morbidities were “very severe".

“In all three patients, co-morbidities were very severe and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to co-morbidities and perhaps Covid was incidental, but one can’t say that," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said addressing media on Friday.

Why Elderly And Comorbid Patients Should be Cautious?

As per experts, the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is behind the current surge in cases and is fast replacing the other dominant strains in the country. The population that is at the most risk of the new variant include the elderly population, children and people with co-morbidities such as cardiac conditions, previous pulmonary issues, and diabetes among other ailments.

The elderly are at high risk for Covid complications like pneumonia and respiratory failure so they have to be extremely careful, said Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, according to IE report.

As per the doctor, the immunity of the elderly population and those with comorbidities is lesser than others, and therefore they are at higher risk of getting infected.

“Those who have comorbidities and the elderly, whenever they are in crowded places or poorly ventilated places, should wear masks, which nobody is doing at the moment. It is not mandated for everyone but the ones who are at risk, vulnerable and the elderly should wear masks," he added.

Delhi Govt’s Preparedness

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation in Delhi, Kejriwal, however, said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

“The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and it is prepared to face any eventuality", he said.

The chief minister said genome sequencing of all samples that returned Covid-positive results was being conducted to timely identify new variants, if any.

The XBB.1.16 is the predominant variant at present, accounting for 48 per cent of all positive cases. It spreads rapidly but is not severe at all, he said.

On the vaccination front, Kejriwal said all adults in Delhi had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while all eligible people below the age of 18 had been given the second dose.

He added that all Delhi government hospitals had been directed to maintain isolation wards for Covid patients. “We have enough beds, ambulances, sufficient oxygen and storage capacity as of now," he said.

“We have 7,986 Covid beds. These include oxygen beds, ventilator beds and ICU beds. Only 66 are occupied as of now," he added.

In response to a query on regulations related to the use of masks, the Delhi chief minister added that no new guidelines had come from the Centre and, “as and when we will receive it, we will take action accordingly".

