Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » India Records 39 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Tally Now 1,472

India Records 39 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Tally Now 1,472

According to the health ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

India has 1,472 active Covid cases as on August 14, 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)
India has 1,472 active Covid cases as on August 14, 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

India logged 39 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,472, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,921, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid-19 case tally was 4.49 crore.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,920 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the Health Ministry’s website.

    The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App