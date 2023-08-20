Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » India Logs 51 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Tally Now 1,468

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 has increased to 4,44,63,206

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 13:44 IST

New Delhi, India

As on Aug 20, the case fatality rate in India stands at 1.18 per cent. (Representational image: AP/File)
India saw a single-day rise of 51 new coronavirus infections while the active caseload stood at 1,468, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,925, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,599), it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,206, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, the health ministry said.

    • The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, it added.

    According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 20, 2023, 13:44 IST
