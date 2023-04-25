India Records 6,660 New Covid Cases, Dip in Single-day Tally For 3rd Straight Day

Registering a dip in single-day tally again, India has recorded 6,660 new Covid cases and 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours after which active caseload stands at 63,380.

This is the third straight day that India’s 24-hour Covid case tally has recorded a downtick.

India yesterday reported 7,178 new Covid cases, while 10,112 fresh infections were reported the day before. On Saturday, 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in India.

As per today’s Health Ministry Covid bulletin, India has recorded 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, including nine reconciled by Kerala. The toll has now reached 5,31,369. The daily positivity rate currently stands at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 5.42 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, health ministry data said.

Delhi on Monday logged 689 fresh Covid cases and three fatalities with a case positivity rate of 29.42.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 226 new Covid cases on Monday, down from nearly 550 the previous day. No fresh death linked to Covid was recorded in the state, its health department said.

