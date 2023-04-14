Over 11,000 Covid Cases Today, Delhi, Maha Among Top Contributors; Noida Admin Advises WFH in Case of Flu

Covid cases in India have been on the rise over the past few weeks, forcing states to bring back some curbs and stress on protocols to cut the chain of transmission. India has reported today over 11,000 fresh Covid cases, highest single-day tally in nearly eight months.

Yesterday, India recorded a 24-hour tally of over 10,000 fresh Covid cases.

Among the major contributors to India’s total cases are Delhi and Maharashtra, which reported 1,527 and 1,086 cases respectively yesterday. Director of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital said on Thursday that Covid cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks.

Maharashtra has seen 53 Covid deaths since January, with over 58 per cent among the fatalities being patients with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, as per an analysis by state government mentioned in a TOI report.

In other Covid-related development, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Thursday issued a set of recommendations that included practising social distancing and use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places. Noida admin also advised work from home (WFH) for those showing flu symptoms.

All That’s Up With Covid:

-India’s Covid Cases Today

India has reported 11,109 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which have taken the active tally to 49,000-mark.

The country now has 49,622 active cases. India also reported 20 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

Today’s Covid Bulletin:

Fresh Cases Today: 11,109

Active Cases: 49,622

Recoveries in 24 Hours: 6,456

Total Recoveries: 4,42,16,583

Daily Positivity Rate: 5.01%

Weekly Positivity Rate: 4.29%

Active Cases Stand At: 0.11%

Recovery Rate Currently At: 98.70%

-India’s Covid Cases on Thursday

India recorded 10,158 new Covid cases and 19 deaths on Thursday. The jump of over 10,000 cases was country’s highest single-day tally in nearly eight months, while 19 deaths included four reconciled fatalities by Kerala.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the number of active cases stood at 44,998. Today’s data is yet to be released.

The 19 fresh deaths took the total toll due to the virus to 5,31,035.

The new recorded deaths included nine from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and four reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The 10,158 cases reported on Wednesday are highest in 230 days. A total 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year. India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

-Delhi Records Over 1,500 Fresh Covid Cases

Delhi recorded 1,527 fresh Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday. The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 27.77 per cent.

According to the Thursday’s bulletin, in one of these two fatalities, Covid was the primary cause, while in the other, Covid was incidental.

Delhi’s single-day Covid cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, April 12, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

Delhi on August 18 last year recorded 1,964 cases, with a positivity rate of 9.42 per cent and eight fatalities due to Covid.

-Maharashtra Registers 1,086 New Cases, One Death

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 Covid cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471, a health official said.

It is the second consecutive day when the state recorded a single-day tally of over 1,000 cases. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,115 cases.

Mumbai accounted for 274 cases, followed by 85 in Thane, 76 in Nagpur and 65 in Pune, while the sole death took place in Dhule, the official said.

-Wear Face Masks, WFH if Cough: Covid Guidelines Issued in UP’s Noida

Amid rising Covid cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department on Thursday issued a set of guidelines that includes practising social distancing and use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places.

For workplaces, the guidelines recommend the use of sanitisers, proper cleaning of offices, thermal temperature scanners at office entries, and work-from-home option for employees showing signs of cold, cough, fever, and flu and suggested Covid test for them.

The guidelines came as Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, registered 114 more positive cases of Covid on Thursday, pushing the tally of active patients across Noida and Greater Noida to 396 — the highest so far this year — as per official data.

