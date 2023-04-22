Covid Spike: India Records 12,193 Fresh Cases; XBB.1.16 Omicron Variant Driving Surge in Maha

India has reported 12,193 new Covid Cases over the last 24 hours. With the surge, the country now has 65,556 active cases.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

Besides, data released on Friday revealed that the XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of Omicron that was driving the case surge in Maharashtra.

Here are key updates related to the virus:

Maharashtra on Friday reported 993 Coivd cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 81,60,499 and the toll to 1,48,497, a health official said. 681 cases were caused by the XBB.1.16 dominant variant of the virus, and five persons succumbed. Mumbai and Pune recorded two deaths each while the fifth fatality was in Nagpur, a PTI report said.

Of the 1,348 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Haryana, over 50% were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad, combined. They have been fuelling the current surge in infections in the state.

Among other Haryana districts, Rohtak and Jind reported 89 cases each while Hisar, Panchkula and Jhajjar reported 68, 59 and 55 cases, respectively, according to the bulletin released on Friday.

The Centre on Friday asked eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of Covid 19.

A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending April 19 against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday.

States have been urged to focus on maintaining adequate levels of testing (especially in emerging hotspots, ILI and SARI cases) in all the districts while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests.

Covid cases in Delhi have sort of stabilized and are likely to taper down in the coming days, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday. Talking to PTI, he also said that most of the coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the national capital in recent times have been caused by co-morbidities, and Covid was incidental.

