India Records 3,325 Fresh Covid Cases, Single-Day Tally Continues to Dip

With 3,325 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, India’s single-day tally continues to decline after days of surge that prompted some states to bring back curbs.

India has logged 3,325 new Covid cases, after which the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country yesterday registered 4,282 fresh cases, while 5,874 new infections were recorded the day before.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours, which include seven reconciled by Kerala.

With the fresh cases, India’s total tally has now reached 4,49,52,996, while active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent.

Advertisement

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease now stands at 4,43,77,257 while the case fatality rate is at at 1.18 per cent.

India saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new coronavirus cases, while the active case count dropped to 49,015 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Read all the Latest India News here