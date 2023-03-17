Home » India » Covid Positive Nursing Officer Dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Treatment For 3 Days

Covid Positive Nursing Officer Dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Treatment For 3 Days

The patient was a Senior Nursing Officer, informed District Hospital's PMO Arun Gaur

Advertisement

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 14:54 IST

Bhilwara, India

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections (File Photo: Reuters)
Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections (File Photo: Reuters)

Amid a spike in Covid cases in parts of the country, a Covid-positive patient passed away in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Friday after undergoing treatment at a district hospital for 3 days. The patient was a Senior Nursing Officer, informed District Hospital’s PMO Arun Gaur.

Meanwhile, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 17, 2023, 14:45 IST
last updated: March 17, 2023, 14:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Anusha Dandekar, Alizeh Agnihotri, Elli AvrRam Among Celebrities At Alanna Panday's Wedding, See Pics

+50PHOTOS

Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma And Nandita Host Starry Screening With Shabana Azmi, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Boney Kapoor