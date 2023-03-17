Covid Positive Nursing Officer Dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Treatment For 3 Days

Amid a spike in Covid cases in parts of the country, a Covid-positive patient passed away in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Friday after undergoing treatment at a district hospital for 3 days. The patient was a Senior Nursing Officer, informed District Hospital’s PMO Arun Gaur.

Meanwhile, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

