'Pandemic Still Not Over': Delhi, Maha Among 8 States to Stay on Alert As Covid Cases Surge

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, the Centre on Friday directed eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, to maintain strict vigilance and take proactive measures in any high-risk areas to prevent the potential spread of infection. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to eight states - Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi - and underlined that "Covid is still not over". He urged them to maintain caution and remain vigilant against any complacency, as even a small lapse could undo the progress made so far in managing the pandemic. "The country has been witnessing a consistent rise in Covid-19 cases since March, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending April 19 against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week," Bhushan said. "This is a cause of concern," he added. Advertisement Although hospitalisation and death rates due to Covid-19 have remained low, states or districts reporting a higher number of cases may indicate the localised spread of infection. Therefore, it is essential to closely monitor these states or districts, which have high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates, and institute necessary public health measures to control and contain surges in the initial stages, he said. "It is also critical to ensure timely and regular updating of data to assist in accurate monitoring of the situation. It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Regular monitoring and follow-up action are crucial," Bhushan said. He further said the five-fold strategy for pandemic control, namely Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination, and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior, remains a reliable approach. However, it is critical for state health departments to institute prompt and effective public health measures with a focus on strengthening Covid surveillance in all districts. It is also essential to monitor the trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all sentinel surveillance sites regularly and ensure their reporting through the IDSP-IHIP network, he said.

1,348 New Covid Cases in Haryana, Over Half of Them from Gurugram, Faridabad The Union Health Secretary has urged the states to maintain adequate levels of testing in all districts, with a focus on emerging hotspots, ILI, and SARI cases while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests.

The states have been advised to increase the number of Covid-positive samples sent for Whole Genomic Sequencing through the INSACOG network of laboratories, especially from any new clusters of cases detected in the community.

The Centre has asked states to ensure operational readiness and adequate strengthening of hospital infrastructure, particularly at the sub-district level. This includes ensuring availability of essential drugs and equipment and adequately trained manpower. The states have already received adequate financial support under various financial packages and PM-ABHIM.

The states have also been urged to promote the administration of vaccination doses to eligible individuals, address any vaccine hesitancy through community awareness programs, and improve community awareness to encourage timely reporting of symptoms and testing. They have also been advised to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviors, especially avoiding overcrowded or poorly ventilated settings, and wearing masks in such settings.

Uttar Pradesh

Bhushan said Uttar Pradesh has seen a rise in weekly Covid-19 cases from 279 in the week ending April 13 to 696 in the week ending April 20. While the state’s positivity rate for the week ending April 19 was 2.19%, which is lower than the national average of 5.5%, it was observed that one district reported a positivity rate higher than 10% and four districts had positivity rates ranging from 5% to 10% during the same period.

Tamil Nadu

As for Tamil Nadu, Bhushan said the state has reported an increase in weekly cases from 356 in week ending April 13 to 510 in week ending April 20. The state reported a positivity rate of 6 per cent in week ending April 19.

Further, it was noted that 11 districts reported positivity rate higher than 10 per cent and 12 districts reported positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent in week ending April 19.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported an increase in cases from 181 (week ending April 13) to 435 (week ending April 20). It reported a positivity rate of 5.81 per cent in the week ending April 19, Bhushan said.

Further, he noted that six districts reported positivity rate higher than 10 per cent and 11 districts reported a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent in week ending April 19.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported an increase in weekly cases from 774 in week ending April 13 to 872 in the week ending April 20. The state reported a positivity rate of 6.87 per cent in week ending April 19, he said.

Further, he noted that 8 districts reported positivity rate higher than 10 per cent and 9 districts reported positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent in week ending April 19.

Kerala

Kerala, Bhushan said, reported an increase in weekly cases from 2,139 in week ending April 13 to 2,602 in week ending April 20 while Karnataka reported a rise in weekly cases from 268 in week ending April 13 to 369 in week ending April 20.

Karnataka

While Karnataka reported a positivity rate of 2.83 per cent in week ending April 19, which is less than India average, it was noted that the district of Bengaluru Urban reported high positivity rate of 6.7 per cent during the same period.

Haryana

Haryana saw an increase in weekly cases from 445 in the week ending April 13 to 910 in the week ending April 20 whereas in Delhi, there was an increase in weekly cases from 741 in the week ending April 13 to 1,471 in the week ending April 20.

Delhi

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 29.65 per cent in the week ending April 19 which is significantly higher than India’s positivity rate of 5.5 per cent during the same period.

Further, it was noted that all 11 districts reported positivity rate higher than 10 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

