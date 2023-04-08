Covid Surge: Over 6,000 Cases in 24 Hrs But Only 6% Masking Up or Avoiding Crowded Places

Amid a surge in Covid cases, only 6 percent of the people are complying with precautions like wearing masks in crowded public spaces or even avoiding them altogether. People are displaying a poor understanding of Covid-appropriate behaviour as most feel that wearing a mask indoors is not critical, where the risk of spread is the highest.

According to a survey conducted by social media community platform LocalCircles, out of those complying with Covid norms, 45 percent are wearing a mask in crowded public spaces; 35 percent are avoiding going to crowded spaces like weddings, sporting events, markets among others; 20 percent are avoiding public transport and spaces such as malls, restaurants, trains and buses; and only 15 percent are wearing a mask indoors when they meet people outside immediate family.

There are real concerns of another Covid wave as India recorded over 6,000 infections in the last 24 hours. This is a 400 percent increase in the last two weeks. But what is worrying is that many districts of India, including those in and around the national capital region, have a test positivity rate above 20 percent – this shows that one in five persons is likely to be carrying the virus.

With little to no testing in most parts of the country and three in four Indians refraining from it, people are not being strict about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The survey showed that 90 percent of the people are not complying with Covid norms or were only somewhat following precautions.

Of those surveyed, only a small percentage of people are taking the possible threat of another Covid wave seriously despite a spurt in positive cases over the past few weeks. India, at present, does not have a mask mandate and a large majority of the states do not have it either.

But of those following Covid norms, the largest segment are masking up in crowded outdoor spaces, and many are even avoiding public areas and events altogether. Some are avoiding public transport while others are masking up while receiving outsiders in their homes. But the survey also pointed at a poor understanding of the importance of wearing a mask indoors where the risk is the highest.

The survey also found that while Covid cases are on the rise, a large majority is not taking it seriously as symptoms are similar to influenza or regular viral fever. As a result, people are not undergoing testing and are not even regularly wearing a mask.

The need of the hour is to raise awareness that Covid is not just another flu but a disease known to cause major health complications in senior citizens, comorbid people and those who are immunocompromised. Lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour can not only harm an individual but family and friends as well.

On Saturday, India recorded 6,155 new infections while the active caseload increased to 31,194, as per health ministry data. India’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259) cases. The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, as per the data updated at 8 am.

Active cases comprise 0.07 percent of total infections, while the national recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47 per cent, the health ministry website showed.

(With PTI inputs)

