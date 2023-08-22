Covid Vaccine’s Single Dose Reduces Chances of Out-of-Hospital Deaths by 60%: ICMR Study

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that receiving at least one vaccine dose before a Covid-19 infection reduced deaths after being discharged from the hospital by 60%.

According to the study, which was done to investigate the determinants of post-discharge mortality in Covid-19 patients in hospitals, especially 18-45 years of age, “vaccination before the Covid-19 infection confers protection to post-discharge mortality".

“Fortunately, vaccination against Covid-19 before contracting the infection provided around 60% protection against post-discharge death," said the study titled ‘Determinants of post-discharge mortality among hospitalised Covid-19 patients: Nested matched case-control analyses from the National Clinical Registry for Covid-19."

It also said “the post-Covid conditions (PCC) may have long-term deleterious effects, including mortality, for which further research is warranted".

It uncovered an elevated risk of mortality within one year after discharge for individuals aged 40 and above, those with underlying health conditions, and those who experienced moderate to severe Covid infection.

In the study, which followed up with 14,419 participants, contacted at least once in one year after discharge from the hospital, only 942 deaths or 6.5% all-cause mortality were reported.

“Overall, the study findings suggest that a post-discharge mortality rate of 6.5% in patients hospitalised for Covid-19 warrants a vigilant follow-up," said the study published in the peer-reviewed Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) in the August edition.

“Younger as well as older age, male gender, moderate-to-severe disease and presence of comorbidities are associated with higher odds of post-discharge one-year mortality."

Younger at the Same Risk as Older People

Post-Covid conditions (PCC) and the presence of co-morbidities may have some association with late post-discharge deaths where researchers said “further research is warranted in this field".

“In the present investigation, the history of PCC was associated with 2.7 times higher odds of post-discharge mortality."