CPI(M) Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Motorcycle-borne People in Ranchi

A CPI(M) leader was shot dead by unidentified people in the Jharkhand capital on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Ranchi’s Daladali Chowk between 7 and 8 pm when the CPI(M) leader, identified as Subhash Munda, was in his office.

Motorcycle-borne miscreants came to the place and fired seven bullets at him, CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav said.

After the incident, irate locals vandalised shops in the locality and blocked traffic on the road, a police officer said.

Munda had contested assembly polls twice from Hatia seat and a bypoll from Mandar constituency.

IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI, "A leader has been shot dead, which led to a law and order issue. Additional police forces have been rushed to the spot and police will take action in the matter." Protests were continuing till late at night.