Home » India » CPI(ML) Leader Killed Over Land Dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar

CPI(ML) Leader Killed Over Land Dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar

Nandev Singh (45) was killed allegedly by his relatives over a piece of land in Jalima village, around 130 km from the state capital Ranchi, the police said

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:38 IST

Latehar, India

(Representative image: News18)

A CPI(ML) district committee member was beaten to death over a land dispute in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Nandev Singh (45) was killed allegedly by his relatives over a piece of land in Jalima village, around 130 km from the state capital Ranchi, the police said. Manika Police Station in-charge Bhan Pratap said, “The incident happened on Sunday.

    • An investigation into the case has been initiated. The accused will be arrested soon."

    CPI(ML) member Ajay Yadav said that Nandev was a district committee member of the party. “We demand immediate arrest of the accused," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 14, 2023, 12:38 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 12:38 IST
