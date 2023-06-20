Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » ​Crackdown on Khalistani Groups: In A First, India Files 3 Cases Against Attacks Abroad | Exclusive

​Crackdown on Khalistani Groups: In A First, India Files 3 Cases Against Attacks Abroad | Exclusive

This is the first time that India has invoked the extra-territorial jurisdiction to investigate offences committed on foreign soil

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags in March. (PTI File)
The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags in March. (PTI File)

In a crackdown against Khalistani groups, three cases have been registered pertaining to the attacks on the India High Commissions and Consulates based in London, Ottawa and San Francisco, days after Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted terrorist and top leader of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF), was shot dead in Surrey, Canada.

This is the first time that India has invoked the extra-territorial jurisdiction to investigate offences committed on foreign soil.

ALSO READ | Nijjar Killed, Khanda Dead, Amritpal Held: Khalistani Network Shrinks; Pannu is Now Govt’s Top Priority

Advertisement

A team of investigation agencies visited London and a probe is on for identification and catching the accused. Investigation agencies are also probing a larger conspiracy angle. The agencies are resorting to crowd-sourcing to get information about the accused.

Several cases have been registered against Khalistani terrorist organisations and Khalistani groups.

Many active Khalistani operatives based abroad have been listed as individual terrorists.

Tightening the screws on Khalistani groups, the accused based abroad are also being declared as ‘proclaimed offenders’ and judicial courts are being moved for attachment and confiscation of their properties.

Identification of pro-Khalistani entities in India and abroad and dismantling their network in India is one of the primary objectives of investigations against Khalistani groups.

Many ‘wanted’ absconders got deported or extradited to India due to persistent follow-up with the authorities concerned in the foreign countries. Bikramjit Singh alias Bikkar Panjwar alias Bikkar Baba, the mastermind of Tarn Taran bomb blasts, was successfully extradited from Austria in December 2022.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Virat Kohli's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's Why You Should Add Strength Training To Your Workout
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • Another four accused wanted for commission of serious and sensational crimes such as the Ludhiana Court Complex blast case, including Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, Parminder Pal Singh alias Bobby and Aboobacker Haji, were also deported from various countries last year.

    Propaganda by various terrorist groups, especially pro-Khalistani elements, was handled effectively by getting anti-national URLs blocked by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 17:28 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 17:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App