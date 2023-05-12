Crime Branch Takes Over Dr Vandana Das Murder Case

The district crime branch has taken over the investigation into the killing of a young doctor here recently by a patient she was attending to, police said on Friday. Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training. She was stabbed to death by a man brought there by the police in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“The District Crime Branch will probe the matter now," a senior district police official told PTI. The accused, G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession is currently under judicial custody.

He was brought to the hospital by police for treatment of a leg injury. He had been brought there by police after he dialled the emergency number 112, claiming his life was in danger. When local police located him, he was standing away from his home, surrounded by local residents and his relatives and had a wound on his leg and a stick in his hand.

He was taken to the hospital accompanied by his brother-in-law and a local political party leader. During the dressing of his wound, he got violent, initially stabbing the politician and the police there and then repeatedly stabbing Das also, who could not escape to safety. Das, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, died a few hours after the incident. The young doctor’s killing created a furore in the state, following which the government decided to issue an ordinance to amend the hospital protection law.