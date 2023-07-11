Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Crime, Security in Age of NFTs, AI: ​900 Participants, 9 Special Invitee Countries to Attend MHA's G20 Meet in Gurugram

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will address the inaugural session and also flag off the Cyber Volunteer Squads from seven premier educational institutions of India

Reported By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 20:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate an exhibition and release Conference Medallion. (PTI File)
India is all set to host a two-day G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse in Gurugram on July 13-14.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), over 900 participants from G20 countries, 9 special invitee countries, international bodies and technology leaders and domain experts from India and across the world will be participating in the conference.

News18 had first reported that India was going to host a big conference on next level cyber challenges.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will address the inaugural session and also flag off the Cyber Volunteer Squads from seven premier educational institutions of India. Shah will also inaugurate an exhibition and release Conference Medallion.

“The conference is envisaged as an opportunity to forge a global partnership to build a safe cyberspace and to prioritize cybersecurity concerns, it will provide a platform for cutting-edge ideas, knowledge exchange and networking with visionaries around the globe," the MHA said.

There will be six technical sessions and exhibitions to showcase national and international products and services being offered by organizations/industries.

    • “Cybersecurity has become an essential aspect of security related affairs internationally, which requires adequate focus owing to its economic and geopolitical implications. Enhanced focus on cybersecurity at G20 forum can positively contribute in ensuring the security and integrity of critical information infrastructure and digital public platforms. The deliberations on cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention at the G20 forum will also help in development of information sharing framework," the MHA said in a press release.

    “The ‘G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse’ will provide a platform for cutting-edge ideas, knowledge exchange and networking with visionaries around the globe. Globally acclaimed cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, Fintech, social media intermediaries, Information and Communication Technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, Over The Top (OTT) service providers, E-commerce companies and others will participate in the conference," the MHA said.​

    first published: July 11, 2023, 20:36 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 20:48 IST
