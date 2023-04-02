Criminal Behind 2020 Triple Murder of Cricketer Suresh Raina's Relatives Killed in UP Police Encounter

Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, a notorious criminal was gunned down by a team of UP police on Saturday evening in an encounter. He was involved in the 2020 triple murder case in which cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives were killed. He was gunned down by police in a shoot-out in Shahpur area.

“Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter," SSP Sanjiv Suman told the media. Police personnel first intercepted two motorcycle-borne men following a tip-off that members of an inter-state gang were staying in Shahpur police station area. However, the men opened fire on the police, a PTI report said.

As police fired in retaliation, Rashid was killed while his associate managed to escape. Two firearms were recovered from the criminal. Efforts are on to nab Rashid’s associate, the SSP said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur, Bablu Singh, also sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital during the operation.

Rashid was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity and murder, including the triple murder of three relatives of Suresh Raina in Punjab in 2020, the police said.

The incident had taken place in Pathankot’s Tharyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. Raina’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while Kumar’s son, Kaushal, succumbed to injuries on August 31. Kumar’s wife Asha Rani and two others were injured.

Three alleged members of a gang from district Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan were among those arrested in the case so far.

