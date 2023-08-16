WATCH | Odisha Woman Dragged by Crocodile into Water, Killed As Onlookers Witness

In harrowing scenes from Odisha’s Jajpur district, a woman was brutally dragged into the river and killed by a crocodile. The video of the incident, which took place on Wednesday, went viral on social media and is being widely shared online.

As per reports, the 33-year-old victim, identified as Jyotsna Rai went on the river banks to take a bath when the reptile attacked her from behind the bushes. After several failed attempts to escape, the woman was dragged by the croc into the water.

In the video, the crocodile could be seen feasting on the woman’s body as onlookers witnessed the horrifying incident.

However, this is not the first time that a crocodile attack claimed innocent lives in Odisha amid complaints about the administration’s failure to ensure the safety of locals.

Earlier in June, a woman was dragged into a pond by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district in a similar fashion, leading to her untimely death.

The woman, identified as Sita Das, was reportedly washing dishes in the pond when the crocodile attacked her. When she didn’t return home, her family contacted the fire department, fearing the worst. After an extensive search, Sita’s body was tragically discovered in the nearby pond.

In another horrifying incident, a 10-year-old boy was also dragged into the water and killed by a crocodile in Nimpur village of Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The victim, identified as Ashutosh Acharya, was attacked in front of his mother and sister and later his mutilated body was found inside the river.