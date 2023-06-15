Crocodile Kills 10-Year-Old Boy in Odisha's Kendrapara, Half-Eaten Body Found

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said on Thursday. The crocodile pounced upon Ashutosh Acharya, a class 5 student when he was bathing in the Brahmani river at Nimapur village, which is on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park, they said.

The half-eaten body of the boy was found by locals after an hour-long search, said an officer of the Pattamundai police station, where the incident happened on Wednesday.