CRPF Inducts Hi-Tech WHAP Armoured Vehicle in J&K to Boost Security

WHAP- which is an 8×8 vehicle jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Tata Motors, has been designed keeping in view the rugged terrain and providing an extra layer of protection to the CRPF for fighting terrorism in Kashmir

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

News18 India

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 17:51 IST

Pulwama, India

CRPF's newly inducted Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform (WHAP) vehicle. (Photo credit: X)
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently introduced a ‘Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform’ (WHAP) vehicle to boost its operational capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

WHAP- which is an 8×8 vehicle jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Tata Motors, has been designed keeping in view the rugged terrain and providing an extra layer of protection to the CRPF for fighting terrorism in Kashmir.

It can operate both on land as well as water and has a seating capacity for twelve individuals.

Gyanendra Kumar Verma, Inspector General of the Kashmir Operations Sector CRPF inspected the newly inducted vehicle in South Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“You will see it in use very soon. We attempt to boost the operational and technical capabilities of the CRPF and we keep adding such things in our fleet," IG said.

The vehicle is equipped with advanced communication systems and is capable of functioning in both land and marshy area.

On X, formally Twitter, CRPF’s Kashmir Operations Sector said that “Gyanendra Kumar Verma, IG KOS CRPF, visited 110 BN Pulwama today to review the deployment. His visit included a close inspection of the newly inducted Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform (WHAP) vehicle. Strengthening our capabilities to ensure safety & security."

According to the CRPF, WHAP will act as a force multiplier and morale booster for the troops as the multi-tire amphibious vehicle can be used easily on land and water.

This vehicle will adeptly equip the CRPF to navigate aquatic obstacles, providing a tactical advantage.

    • It would also help the CRPF to prevent infiltration from swamps, lakes, and lagoons in the region, which are hotbeds of infiltration. The platform has been developed to meet the needs of the paramilitary forces, with a focus on ballistic armoured protection and augmented blast resistance.

    The newly inducted WHAP has undergone complex tests before being inducted in Ladakh, northeast, and other areas.

    About the Author

    Ieshan Wani

    first published: August 22, 2023, 17:48 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 17:51 IST
