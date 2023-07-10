Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead in Jharkhand's Palamu

The jawan was a resident of the Pithkhuwa locality of Tezpur in Assam. He was also part of the anti-Maoist operation in Budha Pahad, which was recently freed from Maoists by security forces

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:38 IST

Medininagar (Daltonganj), India

The body has been sent for postmortem. (Representational Image: iStock)
The body has been sent for postmortem. (Representational Image: iStock)

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said. The 31-year-old jawan, identified as Pranjal Nath was posted at the headquarters of CRPF’s 112 Battalion located near Chiyanki village of the district, some 180 km from state capital Ranchi.

Palamu Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg said, “The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

    • The body has been sent for postmortem to Medinirai medical college and Hospital." Garg said that the jawan had come back on July 8 after two months of holiday.

    The jawan was a resident of the Pithkhuwa locality of Tezpur in Assam. He was also part of the anti-Maoist operation in Budha Pahad, which was recently freed from Maoists by security forces, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 13:38 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:38 IST
