CRPF Jawan Shoots Self With Service Weapon Two Days After Returning From Break

Reported By: Debashish Behura

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 14:43 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The reason behind his death is yet to be known. (Photo for representation.)

A jawan posted in CRPF’s Jagdalpur camp in Bargarh district reportedly shot himself. The reason behind the jawan, Prasannajit Pal’s (27) death, is yet to be known. He is from West Bengal.

Bargard Police said that Pal was on duty at a security tower from 10pm on Monday and allegedly shot himself around midnight using his service revolver.

Following the incident, the 27-year-old was rushed to Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, which is likely to be conducted today.

According to sources, the jawan had joined duty two days back after coming from home and might have killed himself over some dispute in family.

An official confirmation, however, is awaited in the case.

first published: March 28, 2023, 14:00 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 14:43 IST
