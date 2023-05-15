Crypto, Dark Net & Digital Ownership the Buzzwords as India Plans G20 Meet on Security & Crime

India has proposed that next-level cyberspace issues, which will pose a big challenge in the coming years, be discussed with 20 nations and nine guest countries during an upcoming conference on security and crime.

For the ‘G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, Al and Metaverse’, it has been proposed to discuss issues such as internet governance, AI challenges and responsibilities, challenges of Dark Net and cryptocurrency, securing digital public infrastructure amidst unprecedented scale of digitisation, and criminal use of information and communication technologies among others.

The two-day conference has been divided into six discussion sessions.

“In the first session, which is scheduled for July 13, we will discuss and brainstorm on the rules, good and bad practices, and policies to coordinate and give shape to cyberspace. After this session, there will be a discussion on securing digital infrastructure, which comes at a time when the world is moving towards massive digitisation. The last session of Day 1 will be on extended reality where country representatives will discuss metaverse, digital ownerships etc," a senior government official told News18.

On the second day, there will be sessions titled Artificial Intelligence: Challenges, Opportunities and Responsible Use, Connecting the Dots on Dark Net, Challenges of Crypto Currency and Dark Net, and Criminal Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) — Evolving a Framework for International Cooperation.

As per Interpol’s Global Crime Trend Summary Report of 2022, ransomware, phishing, online scams, online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) and computer intrusion (ie hacking) are among the cybercrime trends posing threats globally. It is expected that these crimes will increase multi-fold in future, impacting the economic interests of individuals and nations.

Also, as per the Global Risks Report 2023 of the World Economic Forum, alongside a rise in cybercrime, attempts to disrupt critical technology-enabled resources and services are supposed to become more common, with attacks anticipated against such infrastructure.

India holds the presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. During its stint, various Working Groups and Engagement Groups will meet to deliberate on a range of issues of common interest. In addition, an official said, it has been felt that in the context of India’s G20 presidency, deliberations should also be held on the challenges of crime and security.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will organise this conference.