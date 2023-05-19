CUET-UG Deferred to May 29 in Violence-hit Manipur, Exam Postponed to May 26 for J&K Candidates

In violence-hit Manipur, the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate has been pushed to May 29 in view of the “law and order" situation in the state, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a notification issued late on Friday. The exam was also deferred to May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir as the one scheduled for the first phase from May 21 to 25 has been cancelled in the state.

According to the NTA, a total of 3,697 candidates had applied for the exam in Manipur. But in view of students being displaced due to the ethnic clashes in the state, candidates will be allotted examination centres wherever they are stationed at present.

For J&K, University Grants Commission chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “It has been decided that the CUET(UG) 2023 examination scheduled for May 21 to 25, 2023, is cancelled in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir." A total of 87,309 candidates have been registered from the UT; this is a phenomenal increase in the number of registered candidates as compared to last year, Kumar added.

“Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) will now be conducted from May 26 in the UT," he added.

For Manipur, a notification by the central agency said, “The NTA has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the state administration and contacted these candidates by telephone for asking their preferred city for the said examination."

It further stated some candidates, who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another state or city, are being allocated to other cities — Delhi, Guwahati among others. The option for a change of centre for Manipur candidates is still available, it added.

Also, those candidates who may have received the admit card for the first phase of the test from May 21 to 24 or were issued the ‘city intimation slip’ for the phase between May 25 and 28 are required to contact the NTA over email or phone, in case they want to change their city for the examination, said NTA officials.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an official said some candidates have been moved out of the state due to shortage of exam centres. In the first phase of the test, which will now be held from May 26, a total of 18,012 candidates from J&K will be appearing in 12 exam centres for now — three of which are located in Jammu, five in Srinagar, two in Baramulla and one each in Samba and Pulwama. In the second phase, a total of 44,425 J&K candidates will be appearing in 15 centres created in the state itself.

The CUET-UG is the second largest entrance exam in the country, the second edition of which is going to be held between May 21 and June 6.