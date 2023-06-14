Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Hrs & Counting in Kutch for Mandaviya | PM Modi’s Ministers Stay in the ‘Eye of the Storm’

First, PM Narendra Modi summoned Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to the Balasore train accident site in Odisha on June 2 to supervise the relief operations. Camping at the spot for two days, he coordinated treatment for the injured and embalming of dead bodies of victims and handing it over to their kin.

Now, Mandaviya’s new workstation is Gujarat’s Kutch, where he has been camped for more than 50 hours, working around-the-clock ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. He has chaired a review meeting over preparedness for the cyclone along with the health minister of Gujarat. They have ensured all possible help such as oxygen, ventilators and other facilities for the cyclone victims. His presence has ensured that both the state and Centre work in tandem.

ALSO READ | Three Sleepless Nights, Two Restless Mornings: How Ashwini Vaishnaw Led from the Front for 50+ Hours

Advertisement

Mandaviya on Wednesday visited the military base in Bhuj and inspected the preparedness of the army to tackle the impending disaster. He also talked to the army jawans there. He tweeted that the Army was fully prepared to tackle the impact cyclone. He also assessed the preparations done by GARUDA, the emergency response team, to negate the impact.

His next stop was the Kandla port, where he met the people evacuated before the cyclone hits the area and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

Advertisement

Mandaviya then spent a couple of hours in Kutch district Hospital and hospitals run by trusts and other private facilities. He inquired about the quantity of critical care beds, oxygen and ventilator availability. He also discussed with the hospitals managements how to provide immediate medical services, if required, in the post-cyclone period.

He didn’t stop here.

Advertisement

The Minister also took some time to interact with the drivers of 108 Emergency Ambulance services in Kutch.

Mandaviya tweeted that under PM Modi’s guidance, the Centre and the state governments are working together and are taking all possible measures to tackle the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy. He also visited Bhagwan Mahavir Pashu Raksha Kendra at Mundra in Kutch. He assessed the situation there and assured the management that all help and relief materials will be provided to them.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: 50,000 Shifted to Safety in Guj; Rajnath Singh Speaks to Three Service Chiefs

Advertisement

Still on the move, Mandaviya went to Mundra port and took stock of the situation. He again tweeted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Centre and Gujarat teams will ensure safety for all.

Leading from the front, PM Modi, too, held an emergency high-level meeting as soon as the news of the Cyclone Biparjoy came. The entire rescue and relief machinery was alerted, with the PM’s focus on pre-disaster evacuations and saving lives.