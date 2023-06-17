Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah Takes Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas of Gujarat, Holds Meet To Review Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Kutch and Jakhau to analyse the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy that made landfall on Gujarat coasts on June 15. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During his visit, the home minister, who closely monitored the developments related to Cyclone Biparjoy, also held a meeting with the chief minister and other senior officers to take stock of the situation.

Shah conducted an aerial survey of the affected in Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi. He later visited Mandvi Civil Hospital and met the people admitted there after being affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

He also met the people of Kathda village in Mandvi district and reviewed preparation and facilities at the shelter homes erected for the locals’ given Cyclone Biparjoy.

Later addressing the media, Shah said it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph.

Electricity will be restored in the affected areas by June 20, he said during a visit to Bhuj.

The state government will soon carry out a survey of damage to crops, horticulture and boats and announce a relief package, he told reporters.

The state and Union governments worked together successfully to face the cyclone, Shah said.

Not only human deaths were avoided but the number of injured persons was just 47 while only 234 cattle died, he added.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments in Gujarat’s Kutch district began operations in signs of a return to normalcy as authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in several towns and hundreds of villages battered by Cyclone Biparjoy.

It is not raining in Kutch and the wind speed has also significantly reduced after the cyclone passed through the area, officials said.

While the administration has cleared uprooted trees from most of the roads, it is working to restore electricity in towns like Bhuj and Mandvi and many villages.