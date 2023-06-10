Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF Teams in Guj, No Clarity on Landfall | Know All About 'Very Severe' Storm

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to intensify further on Saturday and move nearly north-northeastwards over the course of two days, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather agency also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and additional areas of the southern peninsula within the next two days.

“Very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy" over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 5.30 am on June 10, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," said IMD in a tweet.," the IMD said in a tweet.

The cyclone would intensify further gradually during the next 36 hours and move nearly north-northeast wards during the next 48 hours and north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days, the weather agency said on Friday.

Advertisement

Top Points About Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

▶Pakistan’s meteorological agency has said that a ferocious cyclone in the Arabian Sea is unlikely to make landfall in the country, but authorities in the coastal areas in Sindh and Balochistan have been advised to be on alert to ensure public safety.

▶Biporjoy was located by Friday night at around 1,120km away from Karachi, about the same distance between Karachi and Lahore, the Express Tribune reported quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) experts.

▶The NDRF is deploying one team each in Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Valsad in Gujarat as a precautionary measure.

▶In view of the cyclone, IMD has predicted rainfall activities in isolated places over Gujarat for the next two days. After two days, rainfall will be expected in Saurashtra and Kutch areas, the weather agency said.

Advertisement

▶"Earlier Cyclone was moving towards South-south west. After two days, it will start moving towards North-north East. Wind speed to increase in coastal areas of Gujarat after two days. No clarity on landfall yet," IMD said.

▶The first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year-‘Biparjoy’- has been named by Bangladesh. The name means “disaster" or “calamity" in Bengali.

▶In anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, high waves have been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.

Advertisement

▶As ‘Biparjoy’ is headed northwards and remained centred about 900 km south-southwest of Gujarat’s coastal Porbandar district, fishermen have been asked to return to the coast from deep sea areas and ports instructed to hoist Distant Warning signal (DW II).

▶As the cyclone would bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, all ports, in accordance with international procedure, are advised to hoist “signals" whenever adverse weather is expected over them in oceanic areas. The step seeks to alert vessels and ensure the safety of maritime activities.

Advertisement

▶The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

▶A yellow alert was issued for eight districts in Kerala on Friday. The districts where the yellow alert is issued are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

▶The cyclone is also expected to bring light showers and thunderstorms to coastal regions of Gujarat.

▶The cyclone may reach South Gujarat on Sunday or Monday and therefore the state administration is on alert mode and all officials were advised not to leave the headquarter. “The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been kept on standby mode while people of the coastal village had been alerted. If needed, they were told, they will have to be shifted to safer places," Surat’s Collector BK Vasava told Indian Express.