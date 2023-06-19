Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Trail of Destruction in Gujarat; 1.16 Lakh Electric Poles Damaged, 3,893 km Roads Damaged

Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall on the Gujarat coast last week, has left a trail of destruction across Saurashtra and Kutch regions as per the primary assessment of destruction by different government agencies.

According to state government officials, over 1.11 lakh electric poles of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, a government-owned power distribution company in Saurashtra and Kutch regions, were damaged due to cyclone Biparjoy and electricity was cut off in 3,400 villages.

“Cyclone Biparjoy induced heavy rains washed out roads and primary assessment found 3893 km of road partially or fully damaged. As many as 2,222 Kutcha houses were partially damaged. The total number of houses damaged stood at 3,056 in the state. Moreover, 3021 trees have fallen or been removed in the state,’’ an official statement said.

The government official further added that as many as 1,260 communications towers were affected after the landfall of the cyclone.

“Due to the preparedness of the state government in association with the union government, there was zero casualty in the state as the state government shifted over 1 lakh people living from the coastal areas. Interestingly, 1206 pregnant women were moved to safer places from the cyclone-affected area of which 707 women delivered babies in hospital or community health centres,’’ said an official.

“The entire machinery has been in place to restore power supply and repair damaged roads,’’ an official added.

Cyclone: Gujarat Govt to Compensate Farmers for Loss

The Gujarat government said it will compensate farmers for the loss of their crops, orchards as well as the death of cattle due to the cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. A preliminary survey revealed the state’s power infrastructure has suffered damage to the tune of Rs 783 crore.

As life gradually gets back on track in Gujarat, the government has started making assessment of the loss caused by the severe storm, second since May 2021, which hit the state’s coast last week.

Various teams have been sent to the affected districts to assess the loss, said Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel in Gandhinagar after a Cabinet meeting.

The state government will compensate farmers and cattle-rearers after getting a report of the ongoing survey, he said.

A preliminary survey has revealed Gujarat’s electricity infrastructure has suffered a loss of Rs 783 crore due to Biparjoy, while power outage was reported in 6,486 villages after the cyclone made landfall on June 15, said Patel.

Electricity has been restored in 5,753 villages and work was on to bring back power in the remaining ones, he said.

As many as 1,320 cattle and nearly 1,900 poultry birds have died in various cyclone-related incidents such as lightning strikes and fall of trees, said Patel.

A compensation of Rs 1.62 crore has been paid for 1,129 cattle deaths, while other eligible cattle-rearers will get the payout soon, said the minister.

A preliminary assessment has revealed that nearly 14,800 fruit-bearing trees grown over 53,000 hectares in Kutch, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts were uprooted due to heavy winds, said Patel.

Thanks to advanced disaster management planning and evacuation of nearly 1 lakh people from vulnerable areas before the landfall, no human life was lost when the cyclone hit the state, he added.