Cyclone Biparjoy: No Lives Lost, Says NDRF DG; Gujarat CM Says 'Big Challenge' To Bring Life On Track

As Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) gradually weakened on its northward trajectory, it had already disrupted everyday life on an unprecedented scale, injuring at least 23 people, and causing extensive power failures on Gujarat’s coasts.

“Forty-five villages in Naliya tehsil of Kutch district plunged into darkness after electricity cables were snapped and poles got uprooted due to the cyclone,” an official said. After the landfall process got over, the intensity of the cyclone reduced from ‘very severe’ to ‘severe’ category.

It has moved north-eastwards and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, he said.

A cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday.Kutch collector Amit Arora said no report of any fatality caused due to the cyclone has been received so far from the district.

The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which made landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau port, was centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya, at 2:30am, the India Meteorological Department said. “It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan,” the IMD added late night.

‘Biparjoy’ or Biporjoy’, which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains, caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday as trees were uprooted in large numbers, power failure was reported in many areas, and low-lying areas near the sea were flooded.

J C Goswami, executive engineer of Morbi’s Paschim Gujarat Vij Company, said that strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. “We are restoring power in nine villages, while electricity has already been restored in the remaining villages,” he added.

An IMD official said that Cyclone Biparjoy’s eye is towards Pakistan’s Karachi. Elaborating on the damages in Gujarat, a state government said that more than 20 electricity poles fell in 940 villages, 22 people were injured and 23 animals died. He added 524 trees fell due to the storm, however, no loss of life was reported in Kutch.

The Gujarat district administration will conduct a damage survey from today. Heavy rain has been forecast in Gujarat’s Patan and Banaskantha.

According to Western Railway’s chief PRO Sumit Thakur, 23 trains have been cancelled, three trains short-terminated and seven trains short originated. “With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy,” the WR said in a statement.

Mumbai too witnessed a pleasant weather as the cyclone made a landfall in the neighbouring state. While the monsoon is yet to hit the financial capital, the city and its neighbourhood witnessed significant rains between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of the southern peninsula and eastern India and the adjoining areas between June 18 and 21,” the IMD said, forecasting light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till June 17.