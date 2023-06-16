Cyclone Biparjoy: No Lives Lost, Says NDRF DG; Gujarat CM Says 'Big Challenge' To Bring Life On Track

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sumedha Kirti
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: As the cyclone Biparjoy “landed” in Gujarat, it unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains, uprooting trees and electricity poles, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas. Read More
“We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty. NDRF, SDRF and other agencies worked tirelessly to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone. This was possible under the guidance of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. I am grateful to the people of the state for being supportive. Now the big challenge is to restore and get life back on track, all the agencies will work on it now and we will soon achieve success in it too," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
Cyclone Biparjoy, (pronounced ‘Biporjoy’, which means “disaster" in Bengali) left a trail of destruction in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat, as it moved towards Rajasthan on Friday. The cyclone moved northeastwards after landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts near Jakhau and weakened into a cyclonic storm, and is expected to become a deep depression over south Rajasthan around midnight today.
However, in its trail, Biparjoy left over 1,000 villages without power with hundreds of electric poles getting damaged, while several coastal villages were flooded by the incoming seawater and heavy rains that followed. READ MORE
The remnant of cyclone Biparjoy is expected to bring rain over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh starting Sunday, and help the monsoon advance over east India currently in the grip of a severe heat wave, meteorologists said on Friday.
The monsoon’s progress has remained sluggish since May 11 in the absence of any weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Biparjoy also impacted the southwest monsoon current, they said.
Biparjoy’s remnant is likely to move north-eastwards and give rainfall in central and east Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, they said. “It may happen… we are monitoring the situation. There could be some other parameters too, such as an increase in cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. That can also help advance the monsoon in addition to this (remnant of the cyclone)," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatara said when asked if the system can help the monsoon advance over east India.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a meeting over the Biparjoy cyclone situation, at Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center, in Gandhinagar today.
The “very severe" cyclonic storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy", also reffered as “Biporjoy", has shifted its trajectory towards the northeast and traversed the coastal region adjoining Pakistan near the Jakhau port in Gujarat, specifically crossing the Saurashtra-Kutch area.
According to initial reports, as a result of the storm, approximately 22 people have sustained injuries. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any fatalities at this time.
“The adverse weather conditions have also led to the unfortunate loss of 23 animal lives. Additionally, a significant number of trees, specifically 524, have been uprooted, and several electric poles have toppled in certain areas. Consequently, around 940 villages are currently experiencing power outages due to this infrastructure damage," said a senior Gujarat government official.
Gujarat: Small bridge washed away in the strong winds and rainfall near Bhavanipar village of Bhuj, no casualties reported.
The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, currently over Saurashtra and Kutch which moved northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly on Friday.
It is currently situated approximately 40 km northeast of the Jakhau Port and 30 km north of Naliya.
The cyclone’s intensity has lessened as it is now turning into a depression and very likely to move northeastwards across north Gujarat by Friday evening.
The Gujarat government had deployed more than 200 teams in Gir forest and Kutch district to respond to emergencies related to Asiatic lions and other wildlife during the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, an official said on Friday.
One of the teams rescued two lion cubs that had fallen into an open well in Jasadhar Range of Gir East division during the cyclone’s landfall on Thursday evening, the official said.
Of the 210 teams formed by the state forest fepartment, 184 were deployed in the Gir Forest and surrounding regions, comprising nine divisions of Junagadh wildlife and territorial circle, a government release stated. “The teams were formed to rescue wild animals, remove fallen trees and provide rapid response to any other emergency related to wildlife," it said.
A family in Gujarat has chosen to name their newborn girl ‘Biparjoy,’ derived from the imminent cyclone threatening the state.
Born just a month ago, the little girl has now been initiated into a distinctive group of children whose names are inspired by cyclones, such as Titli, Fani, and Gulab, names that were derived from previous cyclones affecting the eastern coast.
Its ominous name, which translates to “disaster" or “calamity" in Bengali, was coined by academics in Bangladesh.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which lashed Kutch-Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has left a trail of destruction as it damaged 5,120 electricity poles and rendered 4,600 villages without power even as the authorities said that no loss of human life has been reported.
Power supply has been restored in 3,580 villages, while more than 1,000 others are still without electricity, officials said on Friday.
Nearly 600 trees got uprooted and traffic movement on three state highways came to a standstill due to damages and felling of trees, they said, adding that at least 23 people were injured as a result of the cyclone, which also left many houses damaged.
As the cyclone Biparjoy “landed" in Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) trains schedules were hit with cancellations or partial operations of around 180 services on the Gujarat sector, an official said here on Friday.
WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that two more trains were cancelled, one short-terminated, two short originated today. With this, a total of 100 trains have been cancelled, 40 were short-terminated and another 40 short-originated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations due to the cyclone.
Thakur said that various other safety and pre-emptive steps are being taken while the passengers shall be entitled to refunds as per the extant rules.
India Meteorological department has sounded an ‘Orange alert’ for parts of Rajasthan — Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali and nearby places — and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.
Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which made a landfall in Gujarat on Thursday is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon and subsequently into a deep depression around Friday evening over south Rajasthan, the IMD said.
In view of the IMD’s warning, Jodhpur University has postponed all examinations to be held in all colleges of Jodhpur division on Friday and Saturday. Railways has decided not to run passenger trains operating between Barmer-Jodhpur for the above mentioned two days.
Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday, bringing Delhiites a much-needed respite from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi for the day.
Early this week, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said light rains may occur in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy. After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 114 at 9 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
No lives were lost after Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall in Gujarat, however, 23 people were injured and electricity supply was disrupted in about 1,000 villages in the state, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said on Friday.
The Arabian Sea cyclone ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat leaving a trail of destruction. Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, according to officials.
Karwal said while two lives unfortunately were lost before the landfall, not a single human life was lost post the landfall in Gujarat.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which lashed Kutch-Saurashtra region, has left a trail of destruction as it damaged 5,120 electricity poles and rendered 4,600 villages without power even as the authorities said that no loss of human life has been reported.
Power supply has been restored in 3,580 villages, while more than 1,000 are still without electricity, officials said.
Nearly 600 trees got uprooted and traffic movement on three state highways came to a standstill due to damages and felling of trees, they said, adding that many houses were damaged due to the cyclone.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said.
Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said on Thursday.
At Gujarat’s Ruper Bandar, the water levels have begun to rise dangerously. NDRF teams have arrived for on-site evaluation, as the situation unfolds. The presence of over 70 individuals adds to the urgency of the situation.
NDRF team rescues two stranded people from the low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in Dwarka district after cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday.
The power supply has been disrupted in 1092 villages in Saurashtra Kutch. The impact of the cyclone has been such that 4048 power poles collapsed, 186 TCs damaged and 2502 feeders closed.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel assesses the impact of cyclone Biparjoy at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar
There is no report of loss of human lives in the Kachchh district, till now. Currently, Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are witnessing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan due to the cyclone Biparjoy. Road clearance work is underway in many parts of the coastal districts: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel
Rain continues to lash Mandvi in Kachchh district after cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday.
Gateway of India in Mumbai Experiences the Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy with Rough Seas
Rough sea at Gomti Ghat as an impact of ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’.
Kutch witnesses effect of Cyclone Biporjoy as Trees uprooted due to strong wind.
Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to weaken further by Friday morning and move into a ‘depression’ in the subsequent evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today in the wee hours.
IMD officials said that the ‘severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.
“The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya as of 0230 IST today," IMD said in a tweet.
Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of over 115-120 kilometres per hour created havoc in Gujarat’s Morbi district, damaging over 300 electric poles, leading to power outage in around 45 villages, after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening.
Officials with the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) said that efforts are underway to restore power in nine of the affected villages.
After its arrival, the cyclonic storm passed through Gujarat, bringing powerful winds with a speed of 108 km per hour. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties in the Kutch region.
Currently, the storm has shifted its course and is heading towards Karachi.
Cyclone Biparjoy’s eye now heading towards Karachi, Pakistan. As a result of the cyclone, more than 20 power poles fell in 940 villages, 22 people got injured and as many as 23 animals died.
The impact was such that 524 trees also fell in the region.
As Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) gradually weakened on its northward trajectory, it had already disrupted everyday life on an unprecedented scale, injuring at least 23 people, and causing extensive power failures on Gujarat’s coasts.
“Forty-five villages in Naliya tehsil of Kutch district plunged into darkness after electricity cables were snapped and poles got uprooted due to the cyclone,” an official said. After the landfall process got over, the intensity of the cyclone reduced from ‘very severe’ to ‘severe’ category.
It has moved north-eastwards and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, he said.
A cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday.Kutch collector Amit Arora said no report of any fatality caused due to the cyclone has been received so far from the district.
The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which made landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau port, was centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya, at 2:30am, the India Meteorological Department said. “It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan,” the IMD added late night.
‘Biparjoy’ or Biporjoy’, which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains, caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday as trees were uprooted in large numbers, power failure was reported in many areas, and low-lying areas near the sea were flooded.
J C Goswami, executive engineer of Morbi’s Paschim Gujarat Vij Company, said that strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. “We are restoring power in nine villages, while electricity has already been restored in the remaining villages,” he added.
An IMD official said that Cyclone Biparjoy’s eye is towards Pakistan’s Karachi. Elaborating on the damages in Gujarat, a state government said that more than 20 electricity poles fell in 940 villages, 22 people were injured and 23 animals died. He added 524 trees fell due to the storm, however, no loss of life was reported in Kutch.
The Gujarat district administration will conduct a damage survey from today. Heavy rain has been forecast in Gujarat’s Patan and Banaskantha.
According to Western Railway’s chief PRO Sumit Thakur, 23 trains have been cancelled, three trains short-terminated and seven trains short originated. “With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy,” the WR said in a statement.
Mumbai too witnessed a pleasant weather as the cyclone made a landfall in the neighbouring state. While the monsoon is yet to hit the financial capital, the city and its neighbourhood witnessed significant rains between Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of the southern peninsula and eastern India and the adjoining areas between June 18 and 21,” the IMD said, forecasting light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till June 17.