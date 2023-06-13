Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 4,700 People Moved to Safer Places in Gujarat's Dwarka

Over 4,700 people from coastal villages of Dwarka district in Gujarat were evacuated on Tuesday and shifted to safer places in the wake of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

According to district administration, till Tuesday morning, 4,500 people have been shifted from coastal areas of Dwarka district to safer places and the evacuation is still under process.

Gujarat Minister Parshottam Rupala took stock of the situation and preparedness in Dwarka on Tuesday and also met National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team which has been stationed in the area.

“The district administration is well prepared to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the cyclone and the union government is in constant touch with the local administration to help, One NDRF team is already stationed in the district and another is on the way,’’ Rupala said.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch district in the next 24 hours and these districts are likely to be affected.