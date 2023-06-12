Cyclone Biparjoy: Rlys Keeping Track Amid Saurashtra, Kutch Landfall Forecast | Prep in 28 Points

With cyclonic storm Biparjoy expected to make landfall near Mandvi-Jakhau Port in Gujarat on June 14, Indian Railways has implemented various measures to ensure safety and minimise the impact.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over East Central Arabian sea is moving and may affect Saurashtra and Kutch areas for four days from June 11 to 14.

The vulnerable sections include Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar area, OKHA to HAPA and Gandhidham area.