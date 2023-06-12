Cyclone Biparjoy: Section 144 In Kutch; BJP Cancels All Rallies as Authorities Prepare For Landfall

As the Gujarat administration braces for the impending landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, the Kutch district on Monday imposed section 144 in coastal villages, restricting the movement of people in areas expected to be worst affected by the “extremely severe cyclonic storm".

According to the Kutch district administration, the decision to impose section 144 has been taken to avoid human casualty in cyclone-affected areas and people have been advised not to venture near the sea coast for the next few days.

Adequate police personnel have also been deployed in coastal areas in Kutch to deal with any adverse situation.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest forecast, the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 05 kmph during the past 6-hours and lay centered at 05:30 hours on Monday.

“It is very likely to move nearly northward till 14th morning, then move north-north-eastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,’’ IMD’s weather forecast said.