Cyclone Biparjoy to Reach Gujarat on June 15; Over 37,000 People Shifted to Safety | Key Points

As Cyclone Biparjoy is approaching coast of Gujarat, nearly 37,794 people from coastal areas in the state have been shifted to safe places.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah held a meeting through videoconference on Tuesday to review the preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy. The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, two Union ministers, several Gujarat ministers and MPs, MLAs and officials from eight districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a “very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

Shah asked the Gujarat government to make arrangements for moving people living in sensitive places to safer areas and ensure all necessary services, such as electricity, telecommunication, health and drinking water.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday night held a high-level meeting to review the preparation by the administration. Top officials including Senior Secretaries, and Chief Secretary briefed the CM at State Emergency Operation Centre.

115 teams of the Roads and Buildings Department, 597 teams of the Power Department are prepared for possible disaster roadblocks, repairs and restoration against adverse effects of the power supply. In Kutch, more than 40,000 food packets, 2,000 kilograms of milk powder, 45,000 tetra packs of milk have been prepared to be distributed to needy people.

An official said several NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby. Simultaneously, Army authorities have jointly planned relief operations with civil administration and National Disaster Response Force. The Army has kept flood relief columns ready at strategic locations.