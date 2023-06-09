Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Storm to Intensify Further In 36 Hours, Gujarat Fishermen Called Back to Coast

Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is currently centred about 860km west-southwest of Goa. According to IMD, Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to remain away from the Indian coast as it moves north-northwestwards.

Latest Updates on Cyclone Biparjoy

According to IMD, over the next 36 hours, Biparjoy is likely to strengthen gradually and continue to move in a north-northwest direction over the course of the next 48 hours.

The cyclone, which is centred about 850 km west of Goa, 880 km southwest of Mumbai, 890 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1170 km south of Karachi, is likely to intensify further during the next 3 days, IMD stated.