Cyclone Biparjoy: High Tides Hit Gujarat Coastal Areas As Storm Makes Landfall; Wind Speed to Weaken by Midnight

Curated By: Arpita Raj
Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 23:40 IST
Mandvi, India
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: The landfall process of the cyclonic storm over the Gujarat coast started on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department said. Strong winds and heavy rains have lashed the parts of the state. Read More
MET Director Manorama Mohanty told ANI, “Currently, the wind speed is between 115 to 125 per km hour. It can also go up to 140 km per hour. By midnight, the wind speed might decrease."
Speaking to ANI on cyclone Biparjoy, Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF said, “The main impact will be in Gujarat’s Kachchh area and south area of Rajasthan. Heavy rains are expected and chances of flood are also there."
Speaking to ANI, Vikram Varu, Mamlatdar (gazetted officer of the State Government), said, “The control room is working round the clock. Extra employees have also been deputed there. More than 25 complaints were received at the control room today but they were about the uprooting of trees, power cuts and damage to sheds of ‘kachcha’ houses. But no lives lost so far."
As Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, an astronaut captured striking images of the very severe cyclonic storm from space. Clicking images from the International Space Station, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi showed how ‘Biparjoy’ formed and looked from space. The images showed a massive cloud structure forming a cyclonic storm on the Arabian Sea. Read More
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday evening said the landfall process of ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biprajoy started near Gujarat’s Jakhau port and is centered over north Arabian Sea but it is coming closer to the state’s Saurashtra coast with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph. The diameter of the storm’s eye is about 50 km and would hit the region around midnight. Read More
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today evening held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on cyclone Biparjoy.
Speaking on the cyclone Biparjoy, IMD Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra told ANI, “It will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. This is now located about 70 kms away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph. Hence, the landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Upto midnight, the landfall process will continue."
The landfall process of cyclone Biprajoy over the Gujarat coast has begun, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening. The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy is centered over north Arabian Sea but it is coming closer to the Saurashtra coast with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, it said in a statement. “The landfall process has commenced," the IMD said, adding that the process will get over in three to four hours.
As the landfall process of cyclone Biparjoy started, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) called it a “dangerous period" till midnight.
Landfall process of cyclone Biparjoy has started in the Gujarat coast. In its bulletin, the IMD said, “Biparjoy is severe cyclonic storm right now and 70kms far from Jakhau. The wind speed is 60-80kms. Wall cloud reaching towards the Kutch region and the landfall process has started. By midnight, the cyclone will be over."
The ‘wall cloud’ region of cyclone Biparjoy touched the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat today evening as it headed for landfall near Jakhau port in the state’s Kutch district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that the landfall process will commence in the evening and carry on till midnight. The cyclone lay 80 km west-southwest of Jakhau port and packed winds of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, it said. The cyclone, which moved east-north eastward towards Gujarat coast with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours, will make landfall between Mandvi in Kutch district and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port between Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, the IMD has said.
The ancient Dwarkadish temple in Gujarat has been closed for visitors in view of cyclone Biparjoy that is likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in the state’s Kutch district late Thursday night, a senior official told news agency PTI. Dwarkadhish group of temples with its outer compounds is a protected site under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The main temple at Dwarka, situated on Gomti creek, is known as jagat mandir (universal shrine) or trilok sundar (the most beautiful in all the three worlds), according to the official website of Devbhumi Dwarka district.
As the cyclone Biparjoy inching closer o Gujarat coast, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has made all arrangements to deal with any untoward incident. Weather warnings broadcast will be done by ICG ships, aircraft and radar stations to warn all mariners. It has been ensured that all fishing boats, which are most vulnerable, are returned to their places. All oil handling agencies were also sensitized to prepare for contingencies and 15 ships are ready in multiple configuration.
In its fresh advisory, the IMD has issued “red message" which reads that “very severe cyclonic storm at 4:30 pm reached about 80 km west-northwest of Gujarat’s Jakhau port and 130km west-northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka". The landfall process will commence near Jakhau port from today evening and will continue till midnight.
With cyclone Biparjoy inching closer to Gujarat to make landfall later on Thursday evening, six NDRF teams evacuated 72 civilians (male-32, female-25, children-15) from Rupen Bandar low-lying area and shifted them to NDH School Dwarka.
Over the past few days, we have seen how the long-lived Cyclone “Biparjoy" gradually developed and headed towards Gujarat and parts of Pakistan… but all that was covered from the ground or our regular weather systems giving us a real time update. This time, however, we have pictures from the space. Yes, space. Some images uploaded by NASA’s Earth Observatory look absolutely spectacular, a stark contrast to the harsh reality faced by people on the ground, who are enduring the devastating impact of the powerful cyclone. Read More
A mid strong advisory from union government to not venture near coast in wake of the cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, Parshottam Rupala, minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, visited Ekadash Mahadev temple in Dwarka town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district on Thursday which is located at the sea coast to offer prayers. Rupala offered prayers amid the knee-deep sea water inside the temple at the coast. However, while he was returning from the temple, a strong tidal wave engulfed him and his aides, but they all escaped unhurt. Read More
With cyclone 'Biparjoy' inching closer to Gujarat to make landfall later on Thursday night, the state administration said it has so far shifted more than 94,000 persons living in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters. Of the 94,427 persons evacuated so far, nearly 46,800 were evacuated in Kutch district, followed by 10,749 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, a Gujarat government release said. "Those who were shifted to safer places include nearly 8,900 children, 1,131 pregnant women and 4,697 elderly persons. A total of 1,521 shelter homes have been set up in these eight districts. Medical teams are visiting the shelters at regular intervals," the release informed.
Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Time | Addressing the media, Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West) said, “We are expecting landfall to take place between 6pm to 8pm. Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and seven aircraft on standby. We have also kept four special Dornier and three helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary."
Speaking on the cyclone Biparjoy, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD told news agency ANI, “Landfall process will start in the evening and continue till midnight. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected and chances of inundation also there. Those residing in the high alert places must not venture out."
As the cyclone Biparjoy approaches the Gujarat coast landfall today evening, strong winds and heavy rain lash Mandvi area.
Cyclone Warning Issued for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED ALERT. VSCS Biparjoy currently located at 1130IST today near latitude 22.8N and longitude 67.3E, approximately 140km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 190km west-northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka. Expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by tonight as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).
While recce of Mitha Nagar area by a team of NDRF Pune, the entire canteen shade of Tata chemicals lofted in the air and came out on the road. No injuries reported. A team is presently working at the site.
According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), over the next three hours, the following districts in Gujarat state, namely Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, are expected to experience moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hour) along with light thunderstorms. The maximum surface wind speed is predicted to be less than 40 kmph in gusts.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning regarding Cyclone Biparjoy.
As per IMD reports, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, which is moving northeastward in the Arabian Sea, is predicted to cross and make landfall at the Jakhau Port in Kutch this evening.
The IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on Wednesday, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.
Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have been given by India Meteorological Department.
Cyclone Warning Issued for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED ALERT. VSCS Biparjoy located at 08.30am today near latitude 22.6N and longitude 67.1E, approximately 170km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 210km west of Devbhumi Dwarka.
Expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by this evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).
Other incidents:
Dwarka: Two trees have fallen down . One at Railway colony and other one at Mazdoor Sangh.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reviews the situation at Gomti Ghat of Dwarka, as ‘Biparjoy’ approaches Gujarat coast to make landfall today evening.
“Those who were shifted to safer places include nearly 8,900 children, 1,131 pregnant women and 4,697 elderly persons. A total of 1,521 shelter homes have been set up in these eight districts. Medical teams are visiting the shelters at regular intervals,” the release informed.
Cyclone Biparjoy was a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’. The IMD said that before hitting the port, the very severe cyclonic storm will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi.
On Thursday morning, visuals showed rough sea conditions in Gujarat’s Mandvi. Strong winds in the area were reported too. Several central ministers, including Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, have been holding meetings to review preparedness for ‘Biporjoy’. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot too are keeping a close eye on the weather-related situation.
Trains in the western region have been hit too due to the inclement weather. So far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction.
Parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said, adding that that cyclone will hit with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after ‘Tauktae’ in May 2021.
A few places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagadh and remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.
The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated places over north Gujarat districts and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar in the morning and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation as well as steps taken to provide relief to people, it said.
Meanwhile, two most famous temples of Gujarat — Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district — will remain closed on Thursday for devotees, said another release.