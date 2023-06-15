Cyclone Biparjoy: High Tides Hit Gujarat Coastal Areas As Storm Makes Landfall; Wind Speed to Weaken by Midnight

The ‘wall cloud’ region of the cyclonic storm touched the Saurashtra coast at around 5:30 pm as it headed for landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district, the IMD said, adding that the landfall will carry on till midnight. IMD’s director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that sea conditions will remain disturbed today in northeast Arabian Sea due to the severe storm. The Gujarat administration said it has so far shifted more than 94,000 persons living in eight coastal districts to temporary shelters. Of the 94,427 persons evacuated so far, nearly 46,800 were evacuated in Kutch district, followed by 10,749 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, a Gujarat government release said.

“Those who were shifted to safer places include nearly 8,900 children, 1,131 pregnant women and 4,697 elderly persons. A total of 1,521 shelter homes have been set up in these eight districts. Medical teams are visiting the shelters at regular intervals,” the release informed.

Cyclone Biparjoy was a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’. The IMD said that before hitting the port, the very severe cyclonic storm will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi.

As the cyclone Biparjoy inching closer o Gujarat coast, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has made all arrangements to deal with any untoward incident. Weather warnings broadcast will be done by ICG ships, aircraft and radar stations to warn all mariners. It has been ensured that all fishing boats, which are most vulnerable, are returned to their places. All oil handling agencies were also sensitized to prepare for contingencies and 15 ships are ready in multiple configuration. Here’s a list of other arrangements made by ICG:

1. Helicopter operations facilities are activated especially at Okha, Jakhau and Vadinar areas for quick response in the Kutch district where cyclone landfall is expected.

2. All eight ICG stations along coast in highest state of readiness.

3. Senior DIG rank officer stationed in the Kutch district at Mundra to oversee field units first-hand.

4. Twenty-three disaster relief teams have been formed in the ICG stations for aid to civil authorities.

On Thursday morning, visuals showed rough sea conditions in Gujarat’s Mandvi. Strong winds in the area were reported too. Several central ministers, including Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, have been holding meetings to review preparedness for ‘Biporjoy’. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot too are keeping a close eye on the weather-related situation.

Trains in the western region have been hit too due to the inclement weather. So far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction.

Parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said, adding that that cyclone will hit with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after ‘Tauktae’ in May 2021.

A few places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagadh and remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated places over north Gujarat districts and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar in the morning and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation as well as steps taken to provide relief to people, it said.

Meanwhile, two most famous temples of Gujarat — Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district — will remain closed on Thursday for devotees, said another release.