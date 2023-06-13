Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 18 NDRF Teams Deployed Across Gujarat as IMD Warns of 'Extensive Damage'

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 22:50 IST
Rajkot, India
Cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference here, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Gujarat government on Tuesday to make arrangements for moving people living in sensitive places to safer areas and ensure all necessary services, such as electricity, telecommunication, health and drinking water, as part of the preparedness for Cyclone “Biparjoy".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government’s aim is to ensure ‘Zero Casualty’ and minimize the possible damage. He said that there is a need to act swiftly on the important directions given by PM Modi during a review meeting chaired by him on June 12.
A total of 45 columns of the Army have been prepared for Cyclone Biparjoy. 13 Engineering Task Forces and 14 Medical Teams have been deployed. Within two hours, operations will be initiated for relief and rescue at any location.
Hundreds of people are being evacuated from coastal villages in Kutch district in view of cyclone Biparjoy but authorities are facing a challenge as many villagers are reluctant to leave their livestock and belongings behind. The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday evening.
Districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar are likely to be affected the most, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Ashirwada village, located 5 km away from the coast in Kutch district, people agreed to move out only after police and revenue officers held meetings to convince them.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel appealed to all to follow the guidelines given by the state govt and the district administration from time to time and stay indoors. If necessary, if anyone has to relocate, cooperate with the administration, he said.
CM Bhupendrabhai Patel said the state government, under the guidance of PM and HM Amit Shah, has taken adequate measures to overcome this natural calamity (Biparjoy). “All arrangements for disaster management have been completed. With a zero casualty approach, the state govt has ensured advanced rescue, relief and rehabilitation arrangements," he said.
Tidal waves lash Gomti Ghat of Dwarka while the sea remains turbulent under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Gujarat’s Aravalli district under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.
A total of 18 teams of NDRF are deployed across Gujarat with 4 in Kutch, 2 in Jamnagar, 3 each in Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1 each in Porbandar, Somnath, Morbi, Valsad and Junagarh. One team has also been deployed in Diu.
Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director General, said by the evening of June 15, this cyclone will cross Saurashtra, Kutch and the coastal areas of Pakistan. At that time its speed will be 125-135 km per hour, and it can have a wide impact. There will be heavy rains on June 14 and 15, he said.
Scientists monitoring the north Indian Ocean highlight how the Arabian Sea is “unusually warm". The sea-surface temperatures have consistently risen since January, and hovered between 30-31℃ over central and south Arabian Sea. READ MORE
IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said when Cyclone Biparjoy reaches near the coast, wind speed could reach up to 150 km/hour. “This is the wind speed of a severe cyclone storm and could lead to collapse of large trees, telephone poles, and electric poles," he said.
The flood relief columns have been rehearsed and kept ready at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dharangdhra, Vadodara and Gandhinagar as well as at forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Amreli.
The Army authorities have also jointly planned the relief operations with civil administration as well as NDRF. The interaction has given all agencies involved in Disaster Management a platform to share their best practices and gain from each other. Representatives of the Indian Army also attended the meeting chaired by the CM and pledged total support during the time of crisis.
According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), names are necessary for tropical cyclones because there can be more than one such system operating in a particular zone, and naming them helps to not create confusion between the cyclones. Therefore, each tropical storm is given a name to avoid confusion, facilitating disaster risk awareness, management and mitigation.
The name ‘Biparjoy’, which is pronounced as “Biporjoy" was given by Bangladesh. The name means ‘calamity’ or ‘disaster’ in Bengali.
Each cyclone is recognized by alphabetical names given by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). These names are provided by member nations of the Organisation, which in this case is Bangladesh.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kandla Port to take stock of preparations for Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat’s Kachchh.
More than 20,000 people from the affected districts evacuated so far. Migration of 500 people in Junagadh district, 6,786 in Kutch, 1,500 in Jamnagar, 543 people in Porbandar, 4,820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir-Somnath, 2,000 people in Morbi and 4,031 in Rajkot, according to Government of Gujarat.
Cyclone Biparjoy has “extensive damaging potential" and is likely to impact Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
Biparjoy weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to a very severe cyclone on Tuesday. It is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-150 kmph.
69 trains have been cancelled and 55 trains have either been short-terminated or short-originated, said Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways.
No passenger trains are currently operating in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, said Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways.
With cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ barrelling towards Kutch district in Gujarat, shelter homes are being set up with arrangements for rations and meals while an action plan is being put in place to tackle medical and health emergencies, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
He said all labourers working at ports in coastal areas have been evacuated, ships have been anchored, and crew members shifted to safer places.
Over 4700 people from coastal villages of Devbhoomi Dwarka district in Gujarat were evacuated on Tuesday and shifted to safer places in the wake of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.
According to district administration, till Tuesday morning 4500 people have been shifted from coastal areas of Devbhoomi Dwarka district to safer places and the evacuation is still under process.
On Tuesday morning, Parshottam Rupala, minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, took stock of the situation and preparedness in Devbhoomi Dwarka district and he also met National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team which has been stationed in the area.
The wind speed is picking up in Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka districts upto Kachchh, to go up to 65-75kmph tomorrow, said Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD
He added: “On 15th June, wind speed in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kachchh and Morbi districts of Gujarat will be around 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph, it could have extensive damaging potential."
Union minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited Bhuj Military Station on Tuesday to review preparedness as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to cross near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the meeting of Disaster Management ministers of States/UTs said: “In the last nine years, the Central government and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can’t stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency and intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning…
In a nerve-racking mission, the coast guard rescued over 50 personnel from a rig in Okha, Gujarat.
Rescuers have found the bodies of two of the four boys who went missing in the sea off Mumbai’s Juhu Koliwada, an official said on Tuesday. According to a civic official, the bodies of 16-year-old Dharmesh Valji Faujiya and 15-year-old Shubham Yogesh Bhogniya have been recovered.
The two were part of a group of five friends, aged between 12 and 16 years, who ventured into the sea, about half a kilometre from the shore, around 5.30 pm on Monday but could not return. While one of them was rescued, the others were feared drowned.
One team from NDRF and SDRF each has been deployed, and another team from NDRF is scheduled to be deployed at Okha port. Approximately 250 individuals have been relocated to temporary shelter homes.
As a precautionary measure, tourists and the local population have been prohibited from visiting Gomti Ghat, Shivrajpur beach, Bet Dwarka, and other coastal areas, said the Executive Magistrate of District Dwarka, Gujarat, regarding the preparedness for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.
So far, 8,000 people have been evacuated and relocated to safer areas in Kachchh. Additionally, between 1.5 to 2 lakh small and large animals have been moved to higher ground, according to Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandviya in Kachchh.
As many as 18 NDRF teams have been deployed across Gujarat in the view of Cyclone Biparjoy.
Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held review meetings on Tuesday as India Meteorological Department said that ‘Biparjoy’ has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.
Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. “Its damaging potential could be extensive,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.
The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15. “Usually these areas do not receive such massive rainfall. Therefore, it can lead to flooding in low-lying areas,” he said.
Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Winds gusting up to 145 kilometers are predicted to batter these districts.
Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Gujarat’s Jakhau. Indian Coast Guard ships were seen patrolling off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, while Western Railways said that 67 trains have been cancelled. Visuals from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face showed high tidal waves in Arabian Sea.
Manish Pathak, Deputy Director General (Operations) of the Indian Coast Guard, said that they have 31 disaster response teams on stand by for relief and rescue, including seven large ships that have been deployed off Gujarat (2 ships) and Maharashtra (5 ships) coasts.
“These ships are equipped with all necessary material and can survive bad sea conditions. No fisherman has lost his life in the last four five cyclones. Fishermen, mariners and port authority have been warned to start taking precautions. Fishing has been shut so no big mechanized trawlers are at sea. Our helicopters, planes have alerted them on VHF and loud speakers, and they have been brought back to port, Pathak said, adding that state fisheries has confirmed that all boats and ships have returned. He further said that Dornier and ALH are doing operations before the arrival of the cyclone.
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him regarding the status and preparedness for the cyclone in his state. The PM assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat, the CM added.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ lay centred at 2:30 am over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. The IMD said that the cyclone will cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said that his state too is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days as Cyclone Biparjoy is located over the central-eastern Arabian Sea.
According to IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kerala during the next 24 hours and there is a possibility of widespread thundershowers in the next five days. A yellow alert has been announced in various districts today (June 13) and tomorrow (June 14) due to the forecast.
Yellow alert has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts today and tomorrow in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, the CM’s statement said.
In the next four days, the wind speed is likely to increase by 40 to 45 km per hour along the Kerala coast and the sea is likely to be rough. Fishermen should not venture into sea under any circumstances. The public should be extremely careful as thunderstorms and winds are likely to accompany the rain, CM Vijayan said.
A day ago, three people, including two children, were killed as the region began to feel the effects of the storm. Several trees were also uprooted due to fierce winds. Reports stated that over 12,000 people have been identified for evacuation in Kutch and Dwarka, the two districts expected to bear the maximum brunt of the storm.
So far, the affected districts include Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Jamnagar, where the Arabian Sea was extremely turbulent with gigantic waves crashing ashore. A wall of Indureshwar Mahadev temple in Porbandar also collapsed amid constant slamming of waves, while several parts of Veraval town were under knee-deep waters due to the rainfall.