Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 18 NDRF Teams Deployed Across Gujarat as IMD Warns of 'Extensive Damage'

As many as 18 NDRF teams have been deployed across Gujarat in the view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held review meetings on Tuesday as India Meteorological Department said that ‘Biparjoy’ has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. “Its damaging potential could be extensive,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15. “Usually these areas do not receive such massive rainfall. Therefore, it can lead to flooding in low-lying areas,” he said.

Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Winds gusting up to 145 kilometers are predicted to batter these districts.

Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Gujarat’s Jakhau. Indian Coast Guard ships were seen patrolling off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, while Western Railways said that 67 trains have been cancelled. Visuals from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face showed high tidal waves in Arabian Sea.

Manish Pathak, Deputy Director General (Operations) of the Indian Coast Guard, said that they have 31 disaster response teams on stand by for relief and rescue, including seven large ships that have been deployed off Gujarat (2 ships) and Maharashtra (5 ships) coasts.

“These ships are equipped with all necessary material and can survive bad sea conditions. No fisherman has lost his life in the last four five cyclones. Fishermen, mariners and port authority have been warned to start taking precautions. Fishing has been shut so no big mechanized trawlers are at sea. Our helicopters, planes have alerted them on VHF and loud speakers, and they have been brought back to port, Pathak said, adding that state fisheries has confirmed that all boats and ships have returned. He further said that Dornier and ALH are doing operations before the arrival of the cyclone.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him regarding the status and preparedness for the cyclone in his state. The PM assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat, the CM added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ lay centred at 2:30 am over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. The IMD said that the cyclone will cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said that his state too is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days as Cyclone Biparjoy is located over the central-eastern Arabian Sea.

According to IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kerala during the next 24 hours and there is a possibility of widespread thundershowers in the next five days. A yellow alert has been announced in various districts today (June 13) and tomorrow (June 14) due to the forecast.

Yellow alert has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts today and tomorrow in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, the CM’s statement said.

In the next four days, the wind speed is likely to increase by 40 to 45 km per hour along the Kerala coast and the sea is likely to be rough. Fishermen should not venture into sea under any circumstances. The public should be extremely careful as thunderstorms and winds are likely to accompany the rain, CM Vijayan said.

A day ago, three people, including two children, were killed as the region began to feel the effects of the storm. Several trees were also uprooted due to fierce winds. Reports stated that over 12,000 people have been identified for evacuation in Kutch and Dwarka, the two districts expected to bear the maximum brunt of the storm.

So far, the affected districts include Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Jamnagar, where the Arabian Sea was extremely turbulent with gigantic waves crashing ashore. A wall of Indureshwar Mahadev temple in Porbandar also collapsed amid constant slamming of waves, while several parts of Veraval town were under knee-deep waters due to the rainfall.