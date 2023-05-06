Cyclone Mocha: Heavy Rains Likely in Andaman & Nicobar; No Heatwave for Next 5 Days Across India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to experience heavy rainfall from May 8 to 11, due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, which will likely intensify from Tuesday. The cyclonic storm has been named as Cyclone Mocha.

In its latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bengal, which is forming into a Low Pressure Area.

This will intensify into a depression around May 9 and become a cyclone storm thereafter.

Due to this, Andaman & Nicobar will receive rainfall from May 9 and extremely heavy showers from May 10, the IMD said.

Wind speech could reach up to 60 kmph in these areas from May 7, the weather department added. The wind speed could go up to 80 kmph from May 10.

Due to the weather conditions, the Met department has issued an advisory where fishermen, small ships and trawlers are advised not to venture in Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea from Sunday.

People staying in southeast Bay of Bengal have also been advised to return to safer places before May 9.

The Met department also alerted the tourism and offshore activities to not be carried on during this period.

Other predictions

There will be no heat wave conditions over most parts of the country for the next five days. However, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3 to 5 degrees in the same period.

Meanwhile, northwest India will see rainfall at isolated places in the Western Himalayan region.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will see hailstorms on May 6 and 7.

Coming down to South, heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during from Saturday.

