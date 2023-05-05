Cyclone Mocha Formation Likely Over Bay of Bengal; Rain to Continue Across India This Week | Weather Updates

A summer cyclone is likely to be formed in and around the Bay of Bengal between May 7 to May 9 due to the developing weather formations, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The cyclonic activity is likely to occur on May 9 in the Bay of Bengal but the details of its path and intensification have as yet not been assessed.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra told PTI that the department’s modelling indicates the formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low-pressure area forms on May 7.

While media reports claim that the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of the country, the IMD has so far issued no forecast regarding landfall over the country’s coast.

However, given plausible cyclonic activity, the fishermen in the region have been advised against venturing into the sea from May 7, he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has already put administrative officers of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting with the concerned authorities to discuss the potential development of a possible low-pressure area forming in the South Bay of Bengal.

The CM emphasised the complexity of predicting summer cyclones and recalled the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fani in 2019. He instructed the administration to remain prepared in advance.

The CM directed all departments, including NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Service, to maintain preparedness. He also advised relocating residents of vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas to cyclone shelters as necessary and ensuring essential equipment and tools are ready.

As far as the weather in the rest of India is concerned, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and rainfall to continue over most parts this week as well.

Another spell of rainfall, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, is expected to start over northwest India, including the western Himalayan regions till Sunday, as per the weather agency.

Hailstorms as well as heavy rain have been predicted at isolated places over Haryana and Punjab till May 7.

