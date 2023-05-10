Cyclone Mocha Landfall Expected on May 14 But Not in India; Rain Alert for THESE Areas

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating that Cyclone Mocha, currently forming over the Bay of Bengal, is predicted to strengthen into a highly intense storm by Friday, May 12. The cyclone is expected to bring winds with speeds reaching up to 130 kmph. The MET department, however, predicted that cyclone Mocha will not hit Indian coastline.

Initially identified as a well-marked low-pressure area, it developed into a depression on Tuesday evening, bringing winds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph and gusts of up to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather system is expected to progress in a north-northwest direction, gradually gaining strength and transitioning into a cyclonic storm over the same region by May 10 evening. Continuing on its trajectory, it will further intensify and become a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 11th, and eventually develop into a very severe cyclonic storm by the midnight of May 11, over the southeastern and adjacent central Bay of Bengal.

Subsequently, the system is likely to gradually change course, moving in a north-northeast direction. It is anticipated to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) during the late morning hours of May 14, 2023.

The weather system is projected to further intensify and transform into a deep depression by 5:30am on Wednesday. Within the next 12 hours, it is anticipated to evolve into Cyclone Mocha, with wind speeds ranging from 80 to 90 kmph and gusts of up to 100 kmph.

Rainfall Warnings

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Expect rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places until 11th May. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman Islands is likely on 12th May.

Tripura & Mizoram: Anticipate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on 13th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 14th May.

Nagaland, Manipur & south Assam: Prepare for rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on 14th May.

