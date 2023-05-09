Cyclone Mocha: Will Storm Hit Bengal, Odisha? Chances Low, Says IMD; Rain Alert in Andamans

The weather office said a low-pressure area that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclone and is likely to progress towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar later this week.

During a press briefing, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department, stated that the low-pressure area is projected to consolidate into a depression by Tuesday evening and subsequently escalate into a cyclonic storm the following day.

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent South Andaman Sea.

Let’s Look At Some of the Updates

-Regulate Tourism and Shipping Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands: MET The weather office has issued recommendations for the regulation of tourism, offshore activities, and shipping in the vicinity of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal. These measures are advised to be implemented until Friday, considering the prevailing weather conditions. -Bengal Prepares for Impact Sagar block Disaster Management Control Room in South 24 Paraganas reviews preparedness in view of cyclonic storm 'Mocha' forming over the Bay of Bengal.

-Mocha to Intensify into Very Severe Cyclone

The storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe cyclone with winds gusting up to 120 km/hour over the sea, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Dr M Mohapatra.