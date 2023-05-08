Cyclone Mocha Update: Storm to Make Landfall in Myanmar? Bengal, Odisha Brace for Intense Rain

Cyclone Mocha Updates: All police stations in Kolkata have been asked to assess generator requirements in case the electric lines snap during the storm. The directive is part of a standard operating procedure (SOP) drawn up by the command centre set up at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar for Cyclone Mocha.

The SOP has put the Disaster Management Group (DMG) on high alert. According to a report in The Telegraph, the authorities in New Town are readying more than 100 pumps, sandbags (to increase the height of the canal banks) and teams equipped with tools to remove tree branches from roads in preparation for the cyclone.

The report further stated that the deputy commissioners of all nine divisions of Calcutta police have been asked to identify dilapidated buildings and arrange for additional personnel who will act as first responders.

Advertisement

The preparations come even as reports stated that Cyclone Mocha may not hit the Bengal coast. A report in Times of India quoted Met department sources as saying that there is little chance of rain in Kolkata till Thursday.

Officials said that as of now, the storm seems to be veering into the eastern range of the Bay, affecting Myanmar and bringing only moderate thundershowers to Bengal.

If Not Bengal, Then Which Areas Will Cyclone Mocha Affect?

The TOI report stated that till Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) were unable to trace the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to determine the cyclone’s path. However, they said that it seems Mocha may veer towards southern Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Advertisement

RMC deputy director general Sanjib Bandyopadhyay was quoted as saying that a cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southern Andaman Sea.

Bengal may face less impact of Cyclone Mocha, but Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see extremely heavy rain on May 10 and 11.

Advertisement

A report in The Telegraph stated that the system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area on Monday and a depression on Tuesday. “Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea," an IMD bulletin said.

The report further stated that most forecasting models have suggested a landfall along the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast. “The details of its (possible cyclone) path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," IMD Director-General G Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Advertisement

Where Will Cyclone Mocha Make Landfall?

According to a report by Down to Earth, Cyclone Mocha will neither hit eastern India coast nor Bangladesh, but instead is likely to make landfall in Myanmar as a ‘severe cyclone’ between May 13 evening and May 14 noon.

Advertisement

The report quoted a frontline weather expert as saying that steering winds are likely to take Mocha towards Myanmar. But, he added, that there may be rapid intensification of the cyclone during intense warming in the region, causing widespread rain on the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha.

Advisories

• As a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, fishermen and small ship, boat and trawlers have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea.

• The weather office also said that the sea condition is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12.

• Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Monday.

• The Odisha government has put 18 coastal and adjoining districts on alert. Collectors of the districts concerned were told to remain watchful of the IMD’s forecasts.

• Kolkata has set up control room that will have representatives from different agencies like police, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, disaster management department, PWD, CESC and others.

• A Telegraph report quoted a senior police officer as saying, “Once representatives from all the departments, including fire and emergency services, the National Disaster Response Force, Metro Railway, RVNL and others converge at the control room, separate worksheets will be drawn up depending upon the pathway of the cyclone."

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here