Cyclone Mocha Now 'Very Severe', Moving North at Speed of 9kmph; Rain Alert in These States | Updates

Cyclone Mocha Updates: Severe cyclonic storm Mocha over southeast, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Friday morning.

The weather department stated that ‘Mocha’ moved northwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

“At 5:30 am on May 12, the cyclone lay centered over central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair, 1010 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 930 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)," the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The weather department further said that it is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further over east-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

As Cyclone Mocha turned ‘severe’, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed eight teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal’s Digha. “Cyclone Mocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 and a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions," said Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF. He added that 200 rescuers of NDRF have been deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers are on standby.

Named by Yemen, Cyclone Mocha (pronounced Mokha) is set to intensify on Friday and re-curve north-northeastwards to make a landfall on Sunday between Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazaar and Kyaukpyu, close to port city Sittwe in Myanmar.

The cyclone was named ‘Mocha’ (Mokha) by Yemen after the Red Sea port city Mokha, which introduced coffee to the world 500 years ago.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mocha is expected to have maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

Where Will ‘Mocha’ Bring Rain?

The weather department issued rainfall alerts for several northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to the movement of the cyclone over central Bay of Bengal.

• The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 12, 13 and 14.

• Tripura and Mizoram are expected to receive rainfall at most places on May 13 and May 14. Some isolated areas in the states may receive heavy rainfall.

• Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam are likely to witness rains on May 14 with heavy downpour in certain areas.

Has Any Alert Been Issued for Residents?

On Wednesday, the Indian Coast Guard issued a warning to the fishermen advising them not to venture into the sea. “Safety alerts are being initiated by @IndiaCoastGuard in routine air surveillance sorties around low-pressure areas of #AndamanSea. Fishermen being shepherded/ advised not to venture into #Sea & return ashore," the Indian Coast Guard had tweeted.

Preparations in Myanmar

According to Myanmar Now, more than 10,000 people have already left for shelter. Washington Post quoted Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, as saying, “The Bay of Bengal hosts only 4% of the total tropical cyclones globally. But more than 80% of the fatalities to cyclones are from this region."

Cyclone Mocha will be making a landfall at a time when a civil war is already underway in Myanmar. Washington Post state that with nearly 2 million internally displaced and another 1 million refugees, large populations may come under additional risk.

The landfall region to the south of the Bangladesh border has historically been an active spot for fighting, and there are several giant camps for the displaced in the area, the report stated.

Preparations for ‘Mocha’ in Other Parts of Bengal

North 24 Parganas district administration has been taking necessary steps in Sundarban area, in the wake of storm warning. A control room has been set in each block near Sundarban, including Sandeshkhali-1, Sandeshkhali-2, Hingalganj and Minakhan.

Civil Defence personnel will be there round the clock. The leave of the employees of irrigation and power department has been cancelled for the next one week, an official said.

Schools in the area are being prepared as shelters. The block administration is inspecting the weak dam along with the officials of the irrigation department. Administrative officials are in touch with the people of the area.

In Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj and Hasanabad areas, where there are weak embankments, guidelines have been issued for speedy repair. On the other hand, the local Panchayat has been instructed to inspect the dam day and night.

Along with the relief camps, a total of 56 cyclone shelters have been activated along the district coast and health workers have been asked to be vigilant.