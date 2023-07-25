Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal To Heavy Rain For Odisha, Some Districts On Alert

A cyclonic storm might be on the cards with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) detecting a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

The Met office has predicted intense rainfall in Odisha after the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the coast in the southern part of the state.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over the region, an IMD bulletin said. “The system is likely to concentrate into a depression around July 26," the IMD said in its Tuesday evening bulletin.

The IMD bulletin said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur Odisha’s Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam till Tuesday morning with light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places in the south interior Odisha.

The IMD has also issued an Orange warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.