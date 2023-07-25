Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal To Heavy Rain For Odisha, Some Districts On Alert

Odisha Rain Alert: IMD has issued yellow and orange alert for some districts in Odisha as a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rain in the state

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 10:46 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The system is likely to concentrate into a depression around July 26. IMD said.(Representative image: Reuters)
A cyclonic storm might be on the cards with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) detecting a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

The Met office has predicted intense rainfall in Odisha after the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the coast in the southern part of the state.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over the region, an IMD bulletin said. “The system is likely to concentrate into a depression around July 26," the IMD said in its Tuesday evening bulletin.

The IMD bulletin said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur Odisha’s Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam till Tuesday morning with light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places in the south interior Odisha.

The IMD has also issued an Orange warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    • IMD said that on Tuesday, July 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts.

    IMD also issued a Yellow warning of heavy rainfall for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

    first published: July 25, 2023, 10:46 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 10:46 IST
