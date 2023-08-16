Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Dabur's Burman Family Adds 5% More Stakes Of Religare: Report

The Burman family holds the controlling stake in the ayurvedic brand Dabur, while owns the 14 percent-plus stake in Religare through several entities.

August 16, 2023

Religare is a wholly owned subsidiary Religare Finvest

On August 16, the Burmans of Dabur are believed to have secured an additional 5 percent stake in Religare Enterprises, taking their ownership up from 14 percent as of June.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, it is understood that the Burman family increased their ownership in Religare Enterprises through a block deal on August 16, thereby raising their stake in the company from the previously held 14 percent as of June.

    • The Burman family holds the controlling stake in the ayurvedic brand Dabur, while owns the 14 percent-plus stake in Religare through several entities.

    Religare Enterprises, a subsidiary of Religare Finvest (RFL), aims to raise Rs 800 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) following its successful one-time settlement (OTS) with lenders of Religare Finvest Ltd. The company has paid off the OTS amount and closed the deal with 16 lenders by making a final payment of Rs 400 crore in March this year.

    August 16, 2023
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 11:26 IST
