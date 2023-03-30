Dak Bungalow To Patna Junction, Busy Routes In Patna on Ram Navami

Ram Navami is believed to be one of the most important and auspicious festivals. Today, Lord Rama was born in the holy land of Ayodhya in Treta yug. It is a day of celebration in Ayodhya, and all over India. This festival is also called Ram Janmotsav. Grand celebrations are taking place in various parts of the country. More than 4 lakh devotees are expected to reach Patna’s Mahavir temple; on the other hand, around 1 lakh people are expected to reach the city’s Dak bungalow intersection. The security system of the city will be vigilant, and changes have also been made in the traffic system in the Bihar capital. You will not be able to commute via vehicle between Dak Bungalow and Patna Junction till 11 pm today.

Devotees will line up near the western gate of Veer Kunwar Singh Park. To take the devotees to this Park, a free bus service has been arranged by Mahavir Mandir near the train engine in front of Mahavir Mandir and from Dak Bungalow Chowk. Special arrangements have also been made at Dak Bungalow Square, where tableaux coming from all over Patna will be welcomed. There will be many programs including Ganga Aarti.

Advertisement

What would be the alternative route?

People going towards Dak Bungalow Junction, GPO, and R Block today can take note of these points:

Through your private vehicle, you can go from Dak Bungalow towards Bhattacharya Mor or Gandhi Maidan.

Entry of commercial vehicles will remain closed from Patna Junction Golambar to Veena Cinema Road East.

The procession from JP Golambar’s side will go to New Dak Bungalow Road via SP Verma Road.

If you are thinking of parking your vehicle, consider these options: the grounds of Miller School, the premises of the Road Transport Corporation Office, and the flank of Veerchand Patel Path, inside Mauryalok Complex.

Advertisement

Ram Navami tithi started at 9.07 pm on March 29 and will go on till 11.30 pm today, March 30, 2023.

Read all the Latest India News here