Home » India » Dalit Rape Victim Found Hanging at Her House in UP's Barabanki

Dalit Rape Victim Found Hanging at Her House in UP's Barabanki

Her family members have alleged that she ended her life as the police failed to arrest the accused who was threatening her to withdraw the case

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The investigating officer of the case has been suspended for dereliction of duty following the incident on Thursday (Representative Image/News18)

A 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who was to appear before a magistrate to record her statement, has been found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area in Barabanki, police said.

The investigating officer of the case has been suspended for dereliction of duty following the incident on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “A rape case was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17. The accused was detained on Thursday and the girl was to appear before a magistrate to register her statement." “The victim allegedly committed suicide. We have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation was underway," he said.

    “The allegations made by the family members regarding police action in the case are also being looked into. Investigating Officer Yogendra Pratap Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty," the SP added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

