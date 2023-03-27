Damaged in 2014 Floods, 700-year-old Temple Being Restored in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has started restoring heritage religious sites in Kashmir which are in dilapidated condition.

As part of this initiative, the 700-year-old Mangaleshwar Bhairav Temple which was damaged in the 2014 floods is now being reconstructed and the work is expected to be completed by April this year

The temple is located in the old city of Srinagar on a small piece of land surrounded by water. The government aims to restore the temple to the same look and structure so that the heritage value isn’t lost.

“123 places are slowly being restored. Many temples and Sufi Shrines including Ziyarat Reshi Mohalla, Ram Mandir, Safa Kadal Temple, Jagannath Temple, and many such places are being restored," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Sharda Devi Temple, located along LoC in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

After almost a decade, this temple was opened in 2004 but later got damaged by floods. A local named Riyaz Ahmad has been taking care of the temple.

“This was damaged in 2014, I thank the government for coming forward, I have been working here since 2008 under a trust," said Ahmad adding that brotherhood can only be restored when temples are also restored to their original glory.

Muzaffar Ahmad, AEE of the Roads and Building Department of the J&K government told News18 that Kashmiri Pandits are on board and they are ensuring the heritage look of the temple is restored.

“We are re-building it according to the original pattern. The archaeology department has asked us to do this work at the cost of Rs 1.62 crore," he added.

The construction faced a lot of hardships as the material and manpower had to be transported in a ‘Shikara’ - a wooden boat but now the work is getting almost done.

