Dark Blue Road: Bengal's Eco-Friendly Initiative Is A First Of Its Sort in India, Locals Mesmerised

A unique blue-coloured road has been constructed by Uchalan Gram Panchayat of Raina in East Bardhhaman, which has added to the beauty of the area. Locals have gathered at the spot to see this road as Panchayat said that such roads will be built in other spots as well.

This Blue Road is made by mixing discarded plastic with pitch and is said to be of premium quality and durability. It is 320 meters long and is made by mixing waste plastic from Eklakshmi Toll Plaza to Rautara Bridge.

This road was built at a cost of about Rs 22 lakh 94 thousand.

However, the prime concern is water as it spoils Pitch, which the road is made of. Experts worry that the road will be ruined in case of heavy rains.

Another threat that the road faces is extreme heat. In Arab, pitch roads are coated with plastic and blue to prevent heat damage.

The best part is that the Blue Road is environment-friendly as it is made of recycled plastic and pitch. The construction of the road is a novel attempt by Uchalan Gram Panchayat of Raina-II block to reduce global warming.

“Mixing plastic with pitch will reduce the tendency of water to enter the road. A thick coating of blue colour is given on it. This will further reduce the chances of water damage. Also, the sun will not directly damage the pitch. All in all, this road has become both waterproof and heatproof. All in all, the durability of this road is increasing two to three times," one of the engineers involved in the making of the road said.

Raina 2 Block MLA Shampa Dhara said it is the first such initiative to be taken in India.

“Such roads are usually seen in the desert. Because the heat is very high in those areas due to which the pitch is likely to melt. These types of roads are much less prone to water logging and less prone to pitch melting," Dhara said.

“Very good initiative. I have seen driving on this road, even if it is raining, it is not slipping like that. It feels pretty good now but it remains to be seen how long it will last," a local said.