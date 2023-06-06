Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Big NCB Catch: Darknet-Based Drug Cartel Busted in 'Largest-Ever' LSD Seizure; 6 Arrested

Big NCB Catch: Darknet-Based Drug Cartel Busted in 'Largest-Ever' LSD Seizure; 6 Arrested

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 13:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The probe agency also arrested six people in connection with the case and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD (Image/ News18)
The probe agency also arrested six people in connection with the case and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD (Image/ News18)

In the ‘largest ever’ seizures of LSD drug, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web and recovered a huge quantity of the hallucinogenic drug worth thousands of crores.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

The probe agency also arrested six people, who are students and youngsters, in connection with the case and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD.

“We’ve arrested six persons in two cases and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD drug which is 2.5 thousand more than the commercial quantity. The commercial quantity of this drug is .1 gram. It’s a synthetic drug and is very dangerous. It’s the biggest seizure in the last 2 decades," NCB deputy director general (northern range) Gyaneshwar Singh said.

Advertisement

Till now, the highest seizure of LSD was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and by the Kolkata NCB in 2022 in a single operation.

“LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and it can lead to serious health issues," he said.

The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocurrencies for payments, was spread across Poland, the Netherlands, the US and various states in India, an official said.

Possession of 0.1 gram of LSD, which is the commercial quantity for the hallucinogenic drug, invites strict legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 09:39 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 13:47 IST
    Read More