Day After Thunderstorm, Portion of South Delhi Road Caves In, Police Issue Traffic Advisory

A day after heavy rain lashed the national capital, a portion of Press Enclave Road in south Delhi caved in, police said on Friday.

Announcing the cave-in near the near Hauz Rani red light on Twitter, the police also advised commuters to avoid the stretch.

“Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar," it tweeted.

Advertisement

The police also tweeted a picture in which a non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation bus is seen stuck at the portion where the road caved in.

Workers undertaking repairs of the road stretch can also be seen.

Several areas in south Delhi witnessed waterlogging following heavy rain that lashed the national capital on Thursday.

Read all the Latest India News here