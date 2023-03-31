Home » India » Day After Thunderstorm, Portion of South Delhi Road Caves In, Police Issue Traffic Advisory

Day After Thunderstorm, Portion of South Delhi Road Caves In, Police Issue Traffic Advisory

Announcing the cave-in near the near Hauz Rani red light on Twitter, the police also advised commuters to avoid the stretch.

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The police also tweeted a picture in which a non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation bus is seen stuck at the portion where the road caved in. (Photo: Twiiter/@dtptraffic)
The police also tweeted a picture in which a non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation bus is seen stuck at the portion where the road caved in. (Photo: Twiiter/@dtptraffic)

A day after heavy rain lashed the national capital, a portion of Press Enclave Road in south Delhi caved in, police said on Friday.

Announcing the cave-in near the near Hauz Rani red light on Twitter, the police also advised commuters to avoid the stretch.

“Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar," it tweeted.

The police also tweeted a picture in which a non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation bus is seen stuck at the portion where the road caved in.

Workers undertaking repairs of the road stretch can also be seen.

Several areas in south Delhi witnessed waterlogging following heavy rain that lashed the national capital on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 31, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 14:47 IST
